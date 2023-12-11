 CAPA Welcomes Bosch to Tier 1 Replacement Parts Verification Program

CAPA Welcomes Bosch to Tier 1 Replacement Parts Verification Program

Bosch intends to submit its ultrasonic parking sensors for CAPA verification.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA), an independent non-profit standard-setting and certification organization for automotive crash parts, announced that it has approved Robert Bosch LLC for its Tier 1 Replacement Parts Verification Program. Bosch intends to submit its ultrasonic parking sensors for CAPA verification. The program is available for any Tier 1 supplier that also produces an in-house, alternately branded version of car company original (CCO) or car company service (CCS) parts used for automotive repair.

Historically, Tier 1 replacement parts have lacked clear definitions and been classified as aftermarket parts, making it difficult to determine which parts are truly comparable to CCOs or CCSs. The CAPA Tier 1 Verification Program helps clarify these parts by ensuring the same factory, tooling, materials and manufacturing processes are used during the production of the car company part and the Tier 1 verified replacement part. Additionally, CAPA Tier 1 verified parts must also demonstrate compliance to all applicable federal regulations.

“We’re thrilled to add an esteemed manufacturer like Bosch to the CAPA Tier 1 Verification Program,” said Clark Plucinski, chairman of the CAPA Board of Directors. “The demand has never been higher in the repair industry for high quality replacement sensors. CAPA is eager to begin answering that call with its Tier 1 Verified ultrasonic parking sensors.”

CAPA strives to be a trusted leader in providing assurance of quality auto parts. For 35 years, CAPA has provided a comprehensive certification program to identify high-quality replacement parts. Drawing on the strength of its certification program and its third-party testing partner’s expertise in testing and certification, CAPA developed this new verification program to expand our offering and brand to Tier 1 replacement parts and their suppliers.

With Bosch’s successful completion of CAPA’s approval process, it may begin submitting parts for verification. Verified parts will be announced via CAPA’s weekly updates, and they can be identified by the CAPA Tier1 Verified label.

For more information, visit CAPAcertified.org.

