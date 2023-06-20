 Car ADAS Solutions Announces New Center in Oklahoma City

Car ADAS Solutions announced the addition of a new licensee, ADAS Calibration Centers in Edmond, Okla.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Car ADAS Solutions announced the addition of a new licensee, ADAS Calibration Centers in Edmond, Okla. The facility was opened by Gary Wano, Jr., owner of GW & Son Auto Body in Oklahoma City, Okla., and his partners Dean Page, who owns Pro Dents paintless dent repair, as well as Grady Reece.

“It was an absolute pleasure to work with an industry icon and someone who have given so much back to the industry,” said Greg Peeters, CEO of Car ADAS Solutions. “We helped Gary and his team set up a state-of-the-art calibration facility.”

Peeters said that it’s great to work with people who want to do things right and aren’t trying to take shortcuts on their process, equipment or the layout of their facilities.

“Repairing cars correctly is key and Gary has a clear understanding of that,” he said.

Added Wano, “Advanced driver-assistance systems have become the standard for automotive safety over the years, and this means the need for accurate and precise calibrations is more essential than ever before. ADAS Calibration Centers recognizes the need to repair vehicles correctly and prides itself on being a leader in calibration, programming and diagnostics of ADAS components.”

A Forward-Thinking Mentality

Wano began working in the collision repair industry as a paint technician in 1982. He and his father, Gary Sr., opened GW & Son Auto Body in 1985. With a focus on being forward-thinking, Wano said the business prides itself on providing quality customer service and following the auto manufacturer’s guidelines.

Over the years, they have worked hard to stay on the leading edge of factory-certified collision repair. The facility is certified by Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz and Tesla and is considering joining Lucid Motors’ and Rivian’s certified network programs.

While doing research, Wano realized that specific calibration equipment is required for many OEM certification programs. This prompted his decision to look at opportunities to turn calibration into a profit center rather than only calibrating a handful of cars per week.

During the November 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Wano talked to Peeters and the Car ADAS Solutions team about the opportunity to set up a calibration center in Oklahoma. Following the event, Wano and his partner Page traveled to Salt Lake City, Utah, to visit the Car ADAS Solutions head office and learn more about the company.

“We were thoroughly impressed with the facility there,” said Wano. “Sometimes you say, ‘That’s too good to be true,’ and that’s what we thought as well… until we got there.”

Wano said that Peeters and his team explained what was involved to ensure proper calibration, such as the need for a level floor and proper lighting. They also learned about Car ADAS Solutions’ 12 key elements to opening and running an OEM-centric ADAS calibration center. This includes market evaluation; real estate location assistance; technician recruitment; proprietary management software, equipment and tools; and support.

When Wano and Page returned from their trip, they decided that Car ADAS Solutions’ turnkey approach was a good fit and opened ADAS Calibration Centers in March. They are currently working closely with Car ADAS Solutions to add a second location.

“They have done all the legwork to help get everything set up,” said Wano. “After writing a check and being dedicated to putting in the work, Peeters and his team pretty much set up everything else.”

All the Spots Covered

Since opening their business, Wano said things are going well.

“We very seldom go a day that we don’t have all the spots covered,” he said.

To help educate surrounding body shops about calibration and what is required to do them correctly, the partners are planning “lunch and learn” sessions.

“What we’re seeing today in regard to calibration is just a fraction of what we’re going to see in the next few years,” said Wano.

According to industry reports, he said more than 38% of cars in a collision require some type of calibration and less than 10% are being calibrated.

Wano is finding that vehicle owners are becoming more reliant on the technological systems in their vehicles.

“If those systems are not calibrated properly, it’s going to create a problem and there will be accidents,” said Wano. “I’m sure there are some incidents that wouldn’t have occurred if proper calibration had been done.”

Don’t Reinvent the Wheel

Over the last 15 years, Wano said many changes have taken place in the industry regarding what is required to fix cars properly. This has been heightened even more so over the last five years.

He said that Car ADAS Solutions is helping people ensure calibrations are being taken care of.

“If you’re looking at opening a calibration center, don’t reinvent the wheel,” said Wano. “Call Car ADAS Solutions. Greg and his team are top-notch and are ready and raring to keep our roadways safe through proper calibrations.”

Added Peeters, “In addition to being a fantastic human being, Gary is always on the cutting edge and has done so many great things for the collision industry. He is passionate about improving it and has served in leadership roles in many industry organizations.”

These include the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS), National Auto Body Council (NABC), Automotive Service Association (ASA), Collision Industry Conference (CIC), Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) and Fellowship of Concerned Repairers (later known as the Oklahoma Auto Body Association).

As the 2008 past chairman of SCRS, of which Car ADAS Solutions is a member, Wano encourages repairers to be part of these organizations to learn about the industry and get involved.

“This industry continues to change and as long as we keep an eye on the ball, we can change with it, adapt with it and be successful with what we do,” he said.

For more information on Car ADAS, visit caradas.com.

