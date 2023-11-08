 Car ADAS Solutions Announces New Texas Licensee

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Car ADAS Solutions Announces New Texas Licensee

Car ADAS Solutions has announced the addition of Smart Vehicle Solutions, a new licensee in Farmers Branch, Texas.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Car ADAS Solutions has announced the addition of Smart Vehicle Solutions, a new licensee in Farmers Branch, Texas. Established by Tim Pappadopoulos in 2023, the company’s goal is to return every customer vehicle road-ready and safer than the day it was built.

Related Articles

“We constantly remind ourselves that these cars are the ones out there next to our friends and families,” said Pappadopoulos. “With the assistance of Car ADAS Solutions, we have been able to open a calibration center to ensure vehicles are repaired properly.”

Added Car ADAS Solutions COO Kevin Caruso, “It was my absolute pleasure working with Tim and the Smart Vehicle Solutions team that share our same vision of ‘Making the world a safer place to drive.’ Tim holds himself to the highest levels of education in the world of ADAS, which has continued to evolve over the years. Tim also believes in giving back through his volunteer service and is a pillar in his community.”

Pappadopoulos first learned about Car ADAS Solutions through social media. A former coworker had joined the Car ADAS Solutions team and Pappadopoulos was interested to learn more. After sitting through a demo with Greg Peeters, CEO of Car ADAS Solutions, he decided to open a calibration center.

“I agreed with their mission to repair vehicles properly and really liked what they had to offer, mostly with their long-term support,” Pappadopoulos said.

One of the challenges he needed to overcome was finding a building that suited their needs and getting it approved by the city.

“This is a very unique business model, and most cities have no idea how to zone a calibration business,” said Pappadopoulos. “Car ADAS Solutions was very helpful in that regard. The company provided information and marketing materials I shared with the city to help obtain the proper permits.”

Pappadopoulos and his team also went through comprehensive training.

“Car ADAS Solution’s education has been some of the best industry training I have attended,” he said. “Every one of my team members comes back after their hands-on training and says they feel more confident in their ability to do these calibrations; the training was awesome, and they learned a ton.

The staff at Smart Vehicle Solutions has also been impressed with Car ADAS Solutions’ ongoing, regular technical updates and industry monitoring so they can stay updated with the latest calibration trends.

Pappadopoulos began working in the automotive industry as a mechanic and has been a technician, team leader and service director at a branded dealership. He transitioned to the collision side of the industry in 2016 as a mobile technician. He later became a regional manager for a mobile company before opening the calibration center.

Pappadopoulos was first exposed to ADAS in 2006 while attending the BMW Automotive Service Technician Education Program. 

“I was mesmerized and have always taken an interest in advanced vehicle electronics,” he said. “It’s the most important safety innovation on vehicles since airbags were invented. When properly calibrated, these systems have been proven to reduce the severity of impacts and help avoid collisions.”

With a dedicated facility and trained staff, Pappadopolous is confident that every vehicle leaving his facility is properly repaired and safe to be on the road.

“We know this because we ensure that these safety features are calibrated to the auto manufacturer’s specifications and are done accurately.”

You May Also Like

News

CRASH Network Launches Annual Insurer Report Card

More than 1,000 collision repair professionals each year grade the performance of the auto insurers in their state through CRASH Network’s Insurer Report Card.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Collision repair professionals once again have a unique opportunity to grade the performance of the auto insurance companies in their state with the launch of the annual CRASH Network “Insurer Report Card.”

“Shops interact with insurance companies every day, so they are well aware that not all those insurers are alike,” said John Yoswick, editor of CRASH Network. “The Insurer Report Card is a way for the industry to channel that unique perspective and experience in a way that helps educate consumers. It also can help the highest-graded insurance companies communicate what sets them apart and compete for customers against some of the companies that receive lower grades from shops.”

Read Full Article

More News Posts
WIN Most Influential Women Nominations Now Open

The Most Influential Women award was established in 1999 to recognize women whose leadership, vision and commitment to excellence have enriched the collision repair industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Elects New Board Members

Newly elected board members include Shirin Hezar of Caliber Collision, Sabrina Thring of Driven Brands and Tom Wolf of PPG.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AkzoNobel Launches 24-Hour Challenge to Reduce Carbon in Vehicle Repair Industry

The Vehicle Repair (VR) Sustainability Challenge aims to reduce the collective carbon footprint of the vehicle repair industry.  

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Maaco Convention to be held in Cancun, Mexico

The convention is themed “The Future of Better” and will be held Nov. 7-10 at Moon Palace the Grand luxury resort.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Crash Champions Recognizes U.S. Service Members, Veterans

Crash Champions has announced a weeklong salute to U.S. service members, veterans and their families in advance of Veterans Day.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Fix Network Experiences Huge Growth in Saudi Arabia Market

Fix Network has made significant strides in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia market with 17 locations since its launch in January 2023. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
TechForce Foundation Seeing Public Support for Tech Careers

TechForce Foundation states that it has seen a significant uptick in public support for high-tech, hands-on mobility technician careers.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auggie Calibrations Meet IIHS, NHTSA Standards

AirPro Diagnostics announced that its Auggie mobile static recalibration device has been independently tested and met IIHS and NHTSA vehicle requirements.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers