 CRASH Network Launches Annual Insurer Report Card

More than 1,000 collision repair professionals each year grade the performance of the auto insurers in their state through CRASH Network’s Insurer Report Card.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Collision repair professionals once again have a unique opportunity to grade the performance of the auto insurance companies in their state with the launch of the annual CRASH Network “Insurer Report Card.”

“Shops interact with insurance companies every day, so they are well aware that not all those insurers are alike,” said John Yoswick, editor of CRASH Network. “The Insurer Report Card is a way for the industry to channel that unique perspective and experience in a way that helps educate consumers. It also can help the highest-graded insurance companies communicate what sets them apart and compete for customers against some of the companies that receive lower grades from shops.”

More than 1,000 collision repair professionals each year grade the performance of the auto insurers in their state through CRASH Network’s Insurer Report Card. Insurers like Chubb and Acuity that have consistently received top grades from shops tout that in their marketing and social media. Other organizations like USA Today, Forbes Advisor and CNET that also offer independent information to consumers about financial decisions now incorporate the Insurer Report Card grades into their auto insurance rankings. To see last year’s results, click here.

“Because each state has a different mix of insurers, the Insurer Report Card allows repairers to grade insurers specific to their state,” Yoswick said. “That makes it far more extensive than similar surveys, which generally focus on only the 10 largest national insurers. The results of the Insurer Report Card help raise awareness of insurers that are really great at taking care of customers.”

The Insurer Report Card can be completed in less than three minutes (though shops are encouraged to spend time to explain why they gave each insurer the grade they did), and all individual shop grades and identification information will remain confidential. It asks collision repairers to grade each company — from A+ to an F — based on how well the insurers’ claims practices help ensure quality repairs and customer service.

Shops that complete the Insurer Report Card and provide an e-mail address will be sent the results to share with their customers, at no charge, once they’re compiled.

To request a link to the survey, shops can visit: https://www.crashnetwork.com/irc/signup.php

For more information about the weekly CRASH Network newsletter, visit CrashNetwork.com.

