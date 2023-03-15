CAR Coalition Announces PartsTrader as Newest Member

The CAR Coalition, a growing group of independent automotive parts and repair companies, associations and insurers committed to preserving consumer choice and affordable vehicle repair, announced that PartsTrader is the newest member of the coalition.

“The CAR Coalition is thrilled to welcome PartsTrader to our expanding effort,” said Justin Rzepka, executive director of the CAR Coalition. “This growing group of industry stakeholders and consumer advocates recognizes the need for more, not fewer, options for consumers when they need to repair their vehicles. With PartsTrader as part of the CAR Coalition, we will have an even stronger voice on behalf of consumers.”

Added PartsTrader Chief Innovation Officer Greg Horn, “We are excited to join the CAR Coalition and the cause for more consumer access in vehicle repair. Our business is focused on providing choice and helping our customers understand their options when it comes to repairing their vehicles. We’re excited that our partnership with the CAR Coalition supports this focus and puts consumers first.”

PartsTrader was forged in a deep, core belief that open, transparent marketplaces drive the ultimate value to customers by not only providing the most competitive pricing but true choice and unparalleled information during the purchasing process. PartsTrader helps the collision repair market make intelligent part selection decisions by offering a fully transparent, integrated, real-time marketplace that offers the most competitive pricing with the most accurate information. PartsTrader is also a leader in the area of security and is dedicated to efficiency and security in data exchanges.

The CAR Coalition is committed to preserving and protecting consumer choice and affordable vehicle repair by ensuring competition in the automotive collision parts industry. Members include: Allstate, American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA); Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA); Automotive Manufacturers Equipment Compliance Agency, Inc. (AMECA); AutoZone; CarParts.com; Certified Automotive Parts Association (CAPA); Diamond Standard; Farmers; KSI Auto Parts; LKQ Corporation; PartsTrader; and Tire Pros. Learn more at carcoalition.com.