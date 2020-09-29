CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Center Opens New Chester Location in Virginia

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Center Chester in Chester, Va.

Alan Conner, owner of both CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Center locations, is a longtime industry expert whose family has built a reputation as a trusted resource for collision repairs for over 50 years.

“Vehicles are more complex than ever before, so our team needs to be sure we are staying up-to-date on the latest repair technologies to keep our quality commitment to our customers,” said Conner. “CARSTAR not only keeps us updated and provides us resources to thrive, but it also has that culture I grew up with where we all support one another. I love that I still get the benefit of serving my community and keep the family atmosphere at my facility, for both my staff and my customers.”

CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Center Chester is a 10,000-square-foot facility on three acres of property that includes a tow lot and a parking lot. Already a Honda- and Acura-certified repair facility, this team has also achieved the I-CAR Gold designation.

“Our industry is built on a foundation of longstanding businesses, and CARSTAR is especially unique as we hold great value in the importance of this familial culture,” said Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands. “Our network is made up of owners like Alan who prioritize culture, customer experience and excellence in repair quality. And this is what motivates us all each day to do our best in supporting these amazing local business owners.”

Actively involved in giving back to his communities, Conner and his team prioritize Shine Month each year, where funds are raised for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Having raised hundreds of dollars for this cause, the team looks to continue supporting this cause along with other causes important to Chester, Va.