 CARSTAR Honors Veterans Within Network
BodyShop Business

CARSTAR Honors Veterans Within Network

Driven Glass Honors Veteran Across Family of Brands

Crash Champions Joins NABC in Las Vegas Recycled Rides Event

ABRA Takes Part in R.E.D. Fridays to Celebrate Veterans
Consolidators

CARSTAR Honors Veterans Within Network

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CARSTAR is taking time this Veterans Day to honor those within the U.S. franchise family who have served to protect their country.

“We are very grateful for the sacrifice of the veterans within our CARSTAR family,” said Chris Dawson, collision and paint president, Driven Brands. “They are dedicated, hardworking individuals, and we are proud to honor their accomplishments this Veterans Day.”

Some of the honorable individuals who have served include:

Luigi Scola

Luigi Scola, Owner of CARSTAR Scola’s Collision Center

Luigi Scola, owner of CARSTAR Scola’s Collision Center, served in the United States Navy on board the venerable USS Independence CV-64. He was attached to the VF-32 F-14 Tomcat Squadron. He now owns and operates his own CARSTAR collision center in Brookfield, Ill. Scola exemplifies the core attributes of the Navy — initiative, accountability, integrity and toughness — within his facility day in and day out. He is known to get the job done and instills a top-level work ethic within his team to lead to the success of his business.

Chris Hudson

Chris Hudson, general manager of CARSTAR Alpine Auto Body

Chris Hudson, general manager of CARSTAR Alpine Auto Body, served in the U.S. Army for 15 years. He was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan on three different occasions during his time serving. During this, he was awarded the Valorous Unit Award, the second highest US Army unit decoration, which displays, “Extraordinary Heroism in Action against an armed enemy of the United States of America.” As general manager of CARSTAR Alpine Auto Body, Hudson has used his wealth of interpersonal skills to build an amazing team and has earned the respect of everyone he works with.

Justin Stubler, Field Performance Manager, CARSTAR

Justin Stubler, field performance manager for CARSTAR, served as an air defense artillery officer for three years. He continues to support veterans and those in active service and donates regularly to the Disabled American Veterans. Stubler’s background has aided in him being a great asset to the owners in his district. He has an amazing understanding of the CARSTAR operations, which he is able to pass on to the owners, and he knows how to generate confidence within the owners in which he works with.

Jeff Baker

Jeff Baker, Director of Support Maintenance for CARSTAR Ottawa

Jeff Baker, director of support maintenance at CARSTAR Ottawa, served in the U.S. Army from 1979 through 1985 and made the rank of staff sergeant before returning to civilian life and joining the CARSTAR family. His strong character and tireless work ethic have earned him the respect and loyalty of his colleagues. 

“These veterans, and all of the other veterans within the CARSTAR family, have been incredible team members, stewards of the brand and leaders,” said Dawson. “We can’t thank them enough for serving our country, and now, helping those in their local communities.”

