CARSTAR Murray’s: Over 50 Years of Service

When Bj Bjorneby founded Bjorneby’s Auto Rebuild in the Seattle area some 50 years ago, he never could have envisioned electric vehicles — nevermind fixing them. Bjorneby founded the shop in the 1950s to service the growing population of veterans after World War II, and now his grandson, Kyle Murray, runs the shop, which is now called CARSTAR Murray’s.

Originally, Kyle’s mother, along with her husband and his brother, took over the business and continued the family legacy, and Kyle joined the operation several years ago and is making great strides in taking the business to the next level.

Bjorneby would be amazed to know that Kyle Murray IS fixing electric vehicles, with one facility in Des Moines, Wash., dedicated solely to Tesla and other EV repairs. The family has numerous locations throughout Seattle where mom Wendy Murray, father Patrick and Uncle Thomas are continuing the family tradition of innovation and high-quality collision repairs. CARSTAR Murray’s and CARSTAR Port Orchard are all led by the Murray family. Wendy’s brother, Bob Bjorneby, owns Bob Bjorneby’s CARSTAR Federal Way Collision and CARSTAR at 272nd. They also own Fix Auto Puyallup, Fix Auto Gig Harbor and Fix Auto Port Orchard.

