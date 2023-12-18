 CARSTAR Murray's: Over 50 Years of Service

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

CARSTAR Murray’s: Over 50 Years of Service

When Bj Bjorneby founded Bjorneby’s Auto Rebuild in the Seattle area some 50 years ago, he never could have envisioned electric vehicles — nevermind fixing them.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

When Bj Bjorneby founded Bjorneby’s Auto Rebuild in the Seattle area some 50 years ago, he never could have envisioned electric vehicles — nevermind fixing them. Bjorneby founded the shop in the 1950s to service the growing population of veterans after World War II, and now his grandson, Kyle Murray, runs the shop, which is now called CARSTAR Murray’s.

Related Articles

Originally, Kyle’s mother, along with her husband and his brother, took over the business and continued the family legacy, and Kyle joined the operation several years ago and is making great strides in taking the business to the next level.

Bjorneby would be amazed to know that Kyle Murray IS fixing electric vehicles, with one facility in Des Moines, Wash., dedicated solely to Tesla and other EV repairs. The family has numerous locations throughout Seattle where mom Wendy Murray, father Patrick and Uncle Thomas are continuing the family tradition of innovation and high-quality collision repairs. CARSTAR Murray’s and CARSTAR Port Orchard are all led by the Murray family. Wendy’s brother, Bob Bjorneby, owns Bob Bjorneby’s CARSTAR Federal Way Collision and CARSTAR at 272nd. They also own Fix Auto Puyallup, Fix Auto Gig Harbor and Fix Auto Port Orchard.

Does your shop have a similar history? We want to hear from you! Send a little info about your shop and maybe even an old photo, a sign showing your years of operation or some proof of age, to: [email protected]. We look forward to hearing from you!

You May Also Like

News

New Products of the Week

A review of some of the latest products featured on bodyshopbusiness.com.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Cool Boss Unveils New CB-26 Portable Evaporative Cooler

Portable evaporative cooler drops temperature up to 26 degrees at work or play.

Read more here.

JohnDow Introduces Two New Product Catalogs

The two catalogs feature new service equipment products and an entirely new EV/Hybrid Service Safety Equipment line.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Dec. 11.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Dec. 11.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Reactivates Vehicle Damage and Imaging/Estimating Committee

The committee will be chaired by CIECA Past Chair Phil Martinez, principal technical consultant at Mitchell International, an Enlyte Company.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Stellantis Selects CCAR for Hazardous Materials Training

CCAR announced that Stellantis has selected them to be their hazardous materials training and program management partner for a minimum of another three years.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

CARSTAR Scola’s Honors Teammates at Holiday Party

CARSTAR Scola’s Collision Center Owners Lou and Tony Scola recently honored their team members for their tenure and special accomplishments at their annual holiday party.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
TechForce Report Shows Increase in Tech School Completions

For the first time in 10 years, tech schools have seen an increase in student completions in automotive, collision, diesel and aviation programs.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Holds FREE Event for N.J. First Responders

The NABC recently held a FREE event to teach the Cranford, N.J., fire department the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Now Second Largest Collision Provider in Denver

Focus Advisors is reporting that Classic Collision has vaulted from being the fifth-largest provider to the second-largest by locations in the Denver market.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers