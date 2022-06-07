CARSTAR Owner Opens Two Locations in Houston, Texas

CARSTAR has announced the opening of two CARSTAR locations, CARSTAR Ambassador Tidwell in Houston, Texas, and CARSTAR Ambassador Montgomery in Houston, Texas, both owned by Mohammad Shuaeb.

CARSTAR Ambassador Tidwell in Houston, Texas Both facilities are proudly family-owned and operated. General Manager Moe Adas is Shuaeb’s brother-in-law and has worked in the industry as a mechanic as long as he can remember and been around body shops his whole life. “Both of our locations feature the newest and best equipment on the market so we can facilitate a large volume of repairs,” said Shuaeb. “Our teams are very talented, well-trained and certified to conduct business at the level of quality promised by CARSTAR. We are ready to serve our customers in the Houston area with the added support of CARSTAR.”

