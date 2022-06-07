 CARSTAR Owner Opens Two Locations in Houston, Texas
Modern Vehicle Construction

Top 10 OSHA Violations in 2021, Part 2

Jason Stahl runs down five more of the top 10 OSHA safety violations from 2021.

Top 10 OSHA Violations in 2021, Part 1

Jason Stahl runs down five of the top 10 OSHA safety violations from 2021.

Consolidators

CARSTAR Owner Opens Two Locations in Houston, Texas

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CARSTAR has announced the opening of two CARSTAR locations, CARSTAR Ambassador Tidwell in Houston, Texas, and CARSTAR Ambassador Montgomery in Houston, Texas, both owned by Mohammad Shuaeb.

CARSTAR Ambassador Tidwell in Houston, Texas

Both facilities are proudly family-owned and operated. General Manager Moe Adas is Shuaeb’s brother-in-law and has worked in the industry as a mechanic as long as he can remember and been around body shops his whole life.

“Both of our locations feature the newest and best equipment on the market so we can facilitate a large volume of repairs,” said Shuaeb. “Our teams are very talented, well-trained and certified to conduct business at the level of quality promised by CARSTAR. We are ready to serve our customers in the Houston area with the added support of CARSTAR.”

The CARSTAR Ambassador Tidwell facility is over 30,000 square feet and on a lot that is about two acres. Currently, there are 25 trained employees. Additionally, the facility is I-CAR Gold Class and working to obtain more OEM certifications to enhance its services. The CARSTAR Ambassador Montgomery shop is a 25,000-square-foot facility that is located on about three acres of total land. The team is looking to bring in more talented employees within the area to continue growing their operations. Both large facilities are equipped with the necessary tools and expert resources to provide quality repairs to serve all customer needs.

“CARSTAR provides independent owners with dedicated resources to enhance their operations, training tools, enhanced buying power for their procurement needs and much more — all geared at helping owners take their business to the next level,” said Dean Fisher, collision group president of Driven Brands. “Mohammad and his teams are poised to deliver the highest level of repair quality and services, with the resources of CARSTAR, partnered with the large and equipped facilities like the CARSTAR Ambassador Tidwell and CARSTAR Ambassador Montgomery. We can’t wait to see the team in Houston thrive.”

