CARSTAR Shanafelt Opens in Texas

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Shanafelt, located at 955 West Kingsbury Street in Seguin, Texas.



Eddie Donhauser, owner of CARSTAR Shanafelt, has spent his whole life in the collision repair industry. From an early age, Donhauser was exposed to the industry as his father spent his entire career in the collision repair industry. His father played a large role in influencing his career path, but also his brother’s. Both brothers now own their own collision repair facilities. Family continues to be a primary focus for Donhauser, who runs CARSTAR Shanafelt with his wife, Shannah, and recently helped his daughter open a facility of her own.



“I have managed shops my entire life with small, nimble crews, but CARSTAR represented so much more,” said Donhauser. “CARSTAR has given me superior management and guidance throughout the entire onboarding process. The rebates available, training, growth opportunities and positive relationships with vendors created an opportunity that was too bright to ignore.”



The new facility measures approximately 22,000 square feet and is operated by 18 team members. It is I-CAR Gold and holds various OEM certifications, a testament to their continued effort to provide the Shanafelt community the highest level of service they can.



“Most importantly, I want to extend a ‘thank you’ to the Seguin community,” said Shannah Donhauser, co-owner of CARSTAR Shanafelt. “It has been an exciting journey already and we are passionate about continuing our growth to meet the needs of our customers.”



The Donhausers take great pride in supporting their community, leading to this facility earning Seguin Gazette’s Best of the Best 2023 award for the second year in a row. The team often lends their time and resources to support causes like youth organizations, local schools and the county fair and are looking forward to extending their support to programs CARSTAR participates in like Recycled Rides, a nationwide community service project that teams up to donate vehicles to families and service organizations in need.



“The CARSTAR Shanafelt team is an exemplary representation of what it means to be a part of the CARSTAR family,” said Damien Reyna, COO, U.S. collision, Driven Brands. “I look forward to watching Eddie and Shannah bring the highest standard of collision repair to the Seguin community.”

For more information on CARSTAR visit CARSTAR.com.