 CARSTAR Shanafelt Opens in Texas

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

CARSTAR Shanafelt Opens in Texas

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Shanafelt in Seguin, Texas.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Shanafelt, located at 955 West Kingsbury Street in Seguin, Texas.

Eddie Donhauser, owner of CARSTAR Shanafelt, has spent his whole life in the collision repair industry. From an early age, Donhauser was exposed to the industry as his father spent his entire career in the collision repair industry. His father played a large role in influencing his career path, but also his brother’s. Both brothers now own their own collision repair facilities. Family continues to be a primary focus for Donhauser, who runs CARSTAR Shanafelt with his wife, Shannah, and recently helped his daughter open a facility of her own.

“I have managed shops my entire life with small, nimble crews, but CARSTAR represented so much more,” said Donhauser. “CARSTAR has given me superior management and guidance throughout the entire onboarding process. The rebates available, training, growth opportunities and positive relationships with vendors created an opportunity that was too bright to ignore.”

The new facility measures approximately 22,000 square feet and is operated by 18 team members. It is I-CAR Gold and holds various OEM certifications, a testament to their continued effort to provide the Shanafelt community the highest level of service they can.

“Most importantly, I want to extend a ‘thank you’ to the Seguin community,” said Shannah Donhauser, co-owner of CARSTAR Shanafelt. “It has been an exciting journey already and we are passionate about continuing our growth to meet the needs of our customers.”

The Donhausers take great pride in supporting their community, leading to this facility earning Seguin Gazette’s Best of the Best 2023 award for the second year in a row. The team often lends their time and resources to support causes like youth organizations, local schools and the county fair and are looking forward to extending their support to programs CARSTAR participates in like Recycled Rides, a nationwide community service project that teams up to donate vehicles to families and service organizations in need.

“The CARSTAR Shanafelt team is an exemplary representation of what it means to be a part of the CARSTAR family,” said Damien Reyna, COO, U.S. collision, Driven Brands. “I look forward to watching Eddie and Shannah bring the highest standard of collision repair to the Seguin community.”

Related Articles

For more information on CARSTAR visit CARSTAR.com.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

ProColor Collision Welcomes New Location in North Hollywood, Calif.

With more than 20 years in the collision repair industry under his belt, owner Pargev Adamyan is keen to carry on his father’s 30-year legacy as an accomplished bodyman.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

ProColor Collision announced the opening of its newest U.S. collision repair location in North Hollywood, Calif.  

ProColor Collision North Hollywood is a full-service collision repair facility equipped to handle advanced collision repair services for drivers in the greater Los Angeles area. Located at 6872 Lankershim Blvd, the 17,000-square-foot I-CAR Gold facility recently upgraded to accommodate the latest state-of-the-art equipment to fulfill complex repairs that comply with OEM specifications.

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
Classic Collision Adds New Locations in Denver and Orlando

Classic Collision has announced two new closings: the acquisition of BJ’s Auto Theft & Collision in Commerce City, Colo., and Irish Mike’s Collision in Orlando, Fla.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Maaco Rockwall Wins Customer Focus Award

Maaco Rockwall of Rockwall, Texas recently received the Excellence in Customer Focus award from the Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Chariot Collision Center in Indiana Joins 1Collision

1Collision has announced the addition of Chariot Collision Center in Kokomo, Ind.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Glass Now Colonial Heights Opens in Virginia

Derek Merriweather, manager of Auto Glass Now Colonial Heights, joins the growing auto glass family with 14 years of industry experience.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of April 3.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Donates Recycled Ride to Charlotte Veteran

Crash Champions, NABC and GEICO donated a refurbished vehicle to Cyril Smith, a Charlotte, N.C., Army veteran. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Maaco Celebrates Women Leaders

On the heels of International Women’s Day and in light of Women’s History Month, Maaco is highlighting a few of the many women who have helped it succeed.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Fix Auto Tujunga Opens in California

Kevin Tarverdyan, owner of Fix Auto Tujunga, joins the auto repair industry with nearly two decades of experience in the insurance industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers