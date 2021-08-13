Connect with us

CCAR Announces New Logos

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Coordinating Committee For Automotive Repair (CCAR) has announced the launch of new logos for their primary corporate image, as well as for their online HazmatU training programs.

The logos, which are purposely similar in look and feel, incorporate a box wrench into the design(s) and use a high-impact gradient yellow color which is synonymous with safety and hazardous material graphics. Moreover, both logos also reflect the “eLearning” nomenclature, which is among CCAR’s core competencies.

“Sincere thanks to the fine folks at the MorningStar Media Group who helped guide us through this process,” said Charlie Ayers, president of CCAR. “We went through several iterations of both logos and are extremely pleased with the final outcome. Both logos do a much better job of telling our story than the old ones did.”

