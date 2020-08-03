Classic Collision Acquires Imperio Auto Body & Collision Center

Classic Collision, LLC, an Atlanta-based MSO, announced its second acquisition within the past three weeks by acquiring Imperio Auto Body & Collision Center in Miami, Fla. This is Classic Collision’s 10th South Florida location, and they now operate 37 centers in Georgia, Florida, Alabama and South Carolina. With this acquisition, Imperio Auto Body will be known as Classic Collision Doral, and Classic Collision’s coverage expands in the Miami-Dade area.

Imperio Auto Body & Collision Center has served the Miami-Dade and Doral communities for more than 31 years and has become well known for their hassle-free, responsible repairs.

“After so many years as an independent shop, we feel this is the perfect time to join forces with Classic Collision and continue to grow,” said Debora and Rene Alvarez, the former owners of Imperio Auto Body.

Classic Collision is looking towards the future and continues to implement its strategy to expand across the country despite the unique challenges the industry is facing this year.

“During these difficult market situations, we are not slowing down our plans to expand,” said Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision. “Our team’s highly effective integration model and operations playbook keep us safely performing at a high level. We will continue to acquire high-end businesses which make a lot of sense for our customers, insurance partners, teammates, landlords and communities we serve.”

