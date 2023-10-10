 Classic Collision Acquires Three Locations in N.C.

Classic Collision Acquires Three Locations in N.C.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of three-store MSO CarSmart Collision Repair in North Carolina.

For over 30 years, CarSmart has served the community with second-to-none auto body repair centers in Chapel Hill, Pittsboro and Burlington, N.C.

“There are fewer repair centers that still share our commitment to customer service and guarantee satisfactory results to every person who walks through our doors,” said Mark Wasmuth, former owner of CarSmart Collision Repair. “I trust that Classic Collision will continue that commitment.”

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We are excited to add three high-performing centers to the Classic family in this new market. We recognize the need for high service standards and look forward to providing additional options to our customers in North Carolina.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.

