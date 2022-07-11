Classic Collision Adds Second Colorado Location

Classic Collision, LLC, has announced a new closing — the acquisition of a Maaco franchise in Littleton, Colo.

Former Owner Brian Greeley has not only been committed to building a team of talented and skilled teammates over the years at this location, but also always ensured overall integrity and safety in every repair.

“I look forward to Classic Collision growing on the foundations we’ve created here, while continuing to serve our customers with the same quality repairs,” said Greeley.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We are thrilled to expand our Colorado team and to be able to offer more locations to the customers in the Denver Metro area.”

