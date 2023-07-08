Classic Collision Adds New Location in Fridley, Minn.



Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of a Maaco franchise in Fridley, Minn.

The owners have provided their customers an easy, affordable and hassle-free collision repair experience for many years.

“Our mission has been to be the reliable choice in collision repair and provide excellent customer service, and I believe that Classic Collision will uphold that mission,” said Andy McClure, former owner of Maaco Fridley franchise.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We’re honored to welcome the Maaco Fridley team to the Classic family. We recognize their dedication to excellent customer experience and being the local repair choice. We look forward to adding these locations to our Minnesota market.”

