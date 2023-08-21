Classic Collision Adds New Location in Washington

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Lakeside Collision Kirkland in Kirkland, Wash.

For more than 60 years, Lakeside Collision Kirkland has been a valuable pillar in the community.

“Our motto has been to take the pain out of an already painful situation, and we believe that Classic Collision will uphold that motto,” said Tim Pugmire, former owner of Lakeside Collision Kirkland.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We are excited to welcome the Lakeside Collision Kirkland team to our ever-growing Classic family. We are thrilled for the addition of our fourth location in the Washington market. We

recognize the need for exceptional service standards and look forward to providing more options to our customers in Washington.”

Classic Collision is continuously looking to add new collision repair locations and automotive glass businesses to its existing network as well as expand into new markets within the U.S. If you’re considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.com/join/ to start a confidential discussion today.