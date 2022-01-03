Classic Collision Expands in Upper Northwest with New Acquisition

Classic Collision, LLC, has announced its acquisition of New Stage Collision in Medford, Ore. Classic Collision now operates a total of 173 repair centers in Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas and Washington.

For more than 49 years, New Stage Collision’s friendly staff and expert technicians have been serving the Medford community, and they are the only certified Mercedes-Benz and Sprinter repair facility in Southern Oregon.

“Classic’s growth in Oregon and commitment to customer service with integrity and honesty made them the perfect partner to continue providing high-quality repairs to the Medford and surrounding communities,” said Dave Husel, former owner of New Stage Collision.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We are pleased to welcome the New Stage Collision team to the Classic Collision Family. New Stage Collision was our clear choice when entering the Southern Oregon market. With nationally recognized certifications and the highest quality repairs, they were our No. 1 choice to align with. We believe their expertise in the collision repair industry and OE certification focus will greatly contribute toward expanding our service offerings in Southern Oregon. We are ending the year on a high note for growth and won’t be slowing down in 2022.”