Consolidator Report

Crash Champions Expands in Southern California
Crash Champions announced that it has finalized the acquisition of Autobahn Collision Center in Studio City, Calif.
Read more here.
ProColor Collision Adds New Location in Shingle Springs, Calif.
ProColor Collision Shingle Springs joins franchise owner Tony Buryakov’s ProColor Collision locations in southeast and northeast Sacramento.
Read more here.
CARSTAR MO-KAN Holds 30th Annual Charity Golf Tournament
After raising $10,000 at last year’s tournament, the CARSTAR MO-KAN Group was eager to host this exciting event for another year.
Read more here.
Schaefer Autobody Centers Recognized for Top Health Plan
Schaefer Autobody Centers has been recognized for providing their employees one of “America’s Top 50 Health Plans.”
Read more here.