Consolidator Report

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) is continuing to seek nominations for its 2023 awards, the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award and the NABC President’s Award. These awards formally recognize individuals and companies for their leadership and commitment to improving the collision repair industry.

The NABC President’s Award is designed to honor an NABC member company that supports the vision of the NABC through donation of their time and resources. Companies will be nominated by the NABC Board of Directors, and members at all levels of NABC membership are eligible. The winner will be named later this year and recognized on the lifetime traveling trophy. In addition, the NABC will make contributions to a philanthropic organization in the recipient’s honor.