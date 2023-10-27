Consolidator Report

Crash Champions Appoints Insurance Veteran to Board of Directors

Crash Champions has announced the appointment of Michael Sieger to its board of directors.

Classic Collision Opens New State-of-the-Art Center in Texas

Classic Collision announced it has opened a newly renovated facility in Magnolia, Texas.

Fix Auto Chicago Earns Tesla Collision Center Certification

This certification is granted only to facilities that meet Tesla’s exacting standards for repair and customer care.

South Dakota Abra Owners Win Top Gun Award

Mike Brown, Doug Sharp and Chet Lockwood, owners of Abra Brookings, Abra Faribault, Abra Watertown and Abra Mitchell in South Dakota, were recently named winners of the Abra Top Gun Award.

Classic Collision Adds New Location in Colorado

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Michael’s Auto Body & Glass in Castle Rock, Colo.

Caliber Names New Senior VP for Caliber Auto Glass

Troy Mason brings to Caliber an impressive background, most recently as the president and CEO of TechnaGlass Inc. for over 28 years.

