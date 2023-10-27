 Consolidator Report

News

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Oct. 23.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions Appoints Insurance Veteran to Board of Directors

Crash Champions has announced the appointment of Michael Sieger to its board of directors.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Opens New State-of-the-Art Center in Texas

Classic Collision announced it has opened a newly renovated facility in Magnolia, Texas.

Read more here.

Fix Auto Chicago Earns Tesla Collision Center Certification

This certification is granted only to facilities that meet Tesla’s exacting standards for repair and customer care.

Read more here.

South Dakota Abra Owners Win Top Gun Award

Mike Brown, Doug Sharp and Chet Lockwood, owners of Abra Brookings, Abra Faribault, Abra Watertown and Abra Mitchell in South Dakota, were recently named winners of the Abra Top Gun Award.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Adds New Location in Colorado

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Michael’s Auto Body & Glass in Castle Rock, Colo.

Read more here.

Caliber Names New Senior VP for Caliber Auto Glass

Troy Mason brings to Caliber an impressive background, most recently as the president and CEO of TechnaGlass Inc. for over 28 years.

Read more here.

asTech Announces Scanning Support for Tesla Vehicles

asTech remote OEM scans are now available for over 99% of Tesla car parc.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ZF Aftermarket to Showcase Mobility Solutions at SEMA, AAPEX

ZF Aftermarket will be showcasing its powerful aftermarket brands with solutions to support internal combustion, hybrid, fully electric and semi-automated vehicles at the 2023 AAPEX and SEMA Shows.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Car ADAS Solutions Announces Participation at SEMA Show

Throughout the show, Car ADAS Solutions will offer unique insights about calibration, share expertise and answer questions about its services.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Fest Builds Passion for Car Culture

SEMA Fest, a new two-day festival celebrating motorsports, music and car culture produced by SEMA, is coming to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds Nov. 3-4.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

SCRS Recognizes Enterprise for Support at 2023 SEMA Show

The SCRS recognizes Enterprise for their support and sponsorship of the RDE series and OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit at the 2023 SEMA Show.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ProColor Collision Appoints New Director of Franchising

Phillip Gallimore has 16 years of experience in the automotive insurance industry with GEICO and 10 years in the motorcycle industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Antero Automotive Wins 2023 Gold MarCom Website Award

Antero Automotive, a ASE Blue Seal and Repair Pals certified auto repair shop, is honored to receive the 2023 MARCOM Gold Award.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CARSTAR Ranks 62nd in Franchise Times Top 400

CARSTAR was the top collision repair company for the overall automotive category again in 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers