Consolidator Report

Auto Body Consolidation Review 2023: Growth Never Rests

The collision repair industry has shown impressive resilience amidst a downturn in global M&A activity.

Abra Celebrates 40 Years in Collision Industry

In celebration of 40 years in the industry, Abra has embarked on a new chapter with the launch of its “Another Mile, Another Milestone” campaign.

Auto Body Consolidation Update: There’s a New Buyer in Town

The good news for shops that want to sell but do not fit a consolidator’s

profile is that there is a fresh pool of new buyers.

