Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Jan. 22.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl

Auto Body Consolidation Review 2023: Growth Never Rests

The collision repair industry has shown impressive resilience amidst a downturn in global M&A activity.

Read more here.

Abra Celebrates 40 Years in Collision Industry

In celebration of 40 years in the industry, Abra has embarked on a new chapter with the launch of its “Another Mile, Another Milestone” campaign.

Read more here.

Auto Body Consolidation Update: There’s a New Buyer in Town

The good news for shops that want to sell but do not fit a consolidator’s
profile is that there is a fresh pool of new buyers.

Read more here.

Associations

Women in Auto Care Announces 2024 Leadership Conference Agenda

The 2024 Women in Auto Care Leadership Conference will take place Feb. 20-22, 2024 at the Hilton Salt Lake City Center Hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl

Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto  Care Association, has unveiled its agenda for the 2024 Women in Auto Care Leadership Conference Feb. 20-22, 2024 at the Hilton Salt Lake City Center Hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Under the theme “Innovate and Impact,” the conference is poised to deliver an immersive experience, featuring a dynamic lineup of events and sessions meticulously crafted to empower, inspire and nurture leadership excellence within the automotive aftermarket. 

Read Full Article

PRT Launches 22 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

The new items expand the PRT portfolio in the North American market and represent more than 12 million vehicles in new coverage.

By Jason Stahl
GM-Honda Begin Commercial Production at Hydrogen Fuel Cell Joint Venture

GM and Honda’s 50-50 joint venture production facility, FCSM, is the first large-scale manufacturing joint venture to build fuel cells.

By Jason Stahl
Auto Body Consolidation Review 2023: Growth Never Rests

The collision repair industry has shown impressive resilience amidst a downturn in global M&A activity.

By Raul Salinas
Global EV Sales Expected to Triple in 2024

Americans are expected to buy close to 1.3 million electric vehicles this year, or 10% of global sales.

By AMN Staff

Hunter Engineering Announces Passing of Longtime Sales VP

Dave Smith was instrumental in leading Hunter through a period of great growth.

By Jason Stahl
Enterprise Reports Length of Rental Continues to Decline

Enterprise is reporting that LOR continues to decline for collision-related rentals, with overall LOR for in Q4 2023 at 17.7 days, a one-day decline from Q4 2022.

By Jason Stahl
BASF Replaces Traditional Certification Process with Blended Learning Approach

BASF has announced a new blended learning approach to its certification process in place of two-day, in-person training.

By Jason Stahl
Kaizen Glass Solutions Training Program Accredited by AGSC

Kaizen Glass Solutions announced that its auto glass training program has been granted accreditation by the Auto Glass Safety Council.

By Jason Stahl