Consolidator Report

Service King Donates Recycled Ride to Needy San Antonio Mom
Service King Collision recently repaired and donated a 2015 Nissan Sentra to a local San Antonio resident through the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.
Read more here.
Crash Champions Completes Rebrand of Pacific Elite
Pacific Elite’s 23 collision repair shop locations throughout Southern California are now branded as Crash Champions.
Read more here.
Drive Brands Announces Top Performers for 2020
Driven Brands awarded trophies for top performers in length of rental (LOR) and customer satisfaction index (CSI).
Read more here.