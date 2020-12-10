Consolidator Report

Click Here to Read More

Service King Collision recently repaired and donated a 2015 Nissan Sentra to a local San Antonio resident through the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Completes Rebrand of Pacific Elite

Pacific Elite’s 23 collision repair shop locations throughout Southern California are now branded as Crash Champions.

Read more here.

Drive Brands Announces Top Performers for 2020

Driven Brands awarded trophies for top performers in length of rental (LOR) and customer satisfaction index (CSI).

Read more here.