Consolidators

Consolidator Report

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Maaco Recognizes 2020 Rookie of the Year

Maaco Collision Repair and Auto Painting recognized Shane Hollas, owner of the Maaco center in Rockwall, Texas, as their Rookie of the Year at their recent annual convention.

CSN, Make-A-Wish Raise $95,000 with Online Auction

The Hope for the Holidays virtual auction was a resounding success as CSN Collision Centres and Make-A-Wish Canada generate $95,000 for children with critical illnesses.

Service King Donates Recycled Ride to Needy Mom

Service King announced they donated a refurbished 2015 Toyota Corolla to a needy single mom in Philadelphia through the NABC’s Recycled Rides program.

Texas Collision Centers Officially Opens First Location

The leadership team spent decades under the tutelage of Service King Collision Repair Centers Founder Eddie Lennox and has more than 80 years of combined industry expertise.

