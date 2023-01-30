Crash Champions Acquires Regional MSO European Collision

Crash Champions announced it is continuing its fast start to 2023 with the acquisition of European

Collision.

As one of the most reputable MSOs in the Southern U.S., European Collision operates four repair

centers across the Nashville and Atlanta metro areas. The acquisition officially closed on Jan. 27.

“Welcoming European Collision to the Crash Champions team is another proud moment as we continue

a fast start to the New Year,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “European Collision

has served both the Atlanta and Nashville markets with consistent high-quality collision repair service for

decades. We look forward to the expanded service this acquisition brings to the overall Crash Champions

network in these key markets across the Southern U.S.”

Through the acquisition of European Collision, Crash Champions adds a network of four state-of-the-art I-CAR Gold Class repair centers to its growing national footprint. It also boasts a leading lineup of luxury OEM and EV certifications to better serve today’s advanced vehicles.

“The European Collision team is built on more than four decades of craftsmanship and quality service,”

said Andrew Suggs, owner and CEO of European Collision. “As we met with the Crash Champions team, we quickly realized their leadership and culture aligned seamlessly. It’s a team that is operationally centric, and founder-led —

traits that are core to European Collision. We are confident that this is a long-term investment in our team,

our customers and our business partners as we leverage the unparalleled resources and scale offered by

a like-minded organization.”

Independent collision repair centers and owners interested in joining the Crash Champions team are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more about the process and opportunities available.