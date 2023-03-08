 Crash Champions Celebrates Team Members During Women’s History Month

Crash Champions Celebrates Female Team Members

Crash Champions has launched a month-long multimedia campaign that celebrates women from across the organization.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Crash Champions collision repair team has kicked off the company’s celebration of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month by launching a month-long multimedia campaign that celebrates women from across the organization.

The campaign, “We Are Crash Champions”, was released on Crash Champions’ social media channels with a video voiced by and featuring women from various roles across the company. The video aims to inspire women to see themselves in the collision repair industry, while also promoting opportunities to thrive in a career with numerous paths. Additional feature videos will be released by Crash Champions throughout the month of March on its social media channels.

“The collision repair industry and Crash Champions are rich with opportunities for women to not only discover a rewarding career, but to thrive,” said Heidi Foster, senior vice president of operations for Crash Champions. “Our team members are a strong testament to this. We’re proud to share their stories as we welcome the next generation of industry leaders and innovators to Crash Champions.”

As part of the multimedia campaign, the organization plans to share stories of female team members and leaders across the organization each Friday throughout the month of March. One of the fastest-growing teams in the collision repair industry, Crash Champions has continually been recognized for its innovative and rewarding culture.

In addition to celebrating Women’s History Month, Crash Champions aims to positively influence the overall perception of the industry and opportunities available for all professionals looking for a rewarding career.

To watch the video “We Are Crash Champions” celebrating women who work for the MSO, click here.

For more information about Crash Champions, watch Crash Champions’ story here.

