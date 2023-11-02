 Crash Champions Donates Recycled Ride for Divine Flight Foundation

Crash Champions recently presented the gift of a fully restored vehicle to the Divine Flight Foundation, a community organization that promotes access to holistic educational opportunities for families across Florida.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Crash Champions collision repair team joined industry partners and local charity organizations recently to present the gift of a fully restored vehicle to the Divine Flight Foundation, a community organization that promotes access to holistic educational opportunities for families across Florida.

The ceremonial giveaway, part of the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Recycled Rides program, took place at Crash Champions in Davie, Fla. Crash Champions team members joined NABC and GEICO to personally hand over the keys to Lt. Col. Ryan Reed, a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserve and director of the Divine Flight Foundation.

“I could not be more excited to receive this generous gift,” said Reed. “Having a safe and reliable vehicle is truly a blessing, and I cannot begin to tell you the difference it will make to our organization as we support the families in our program. I am forever grateful to the NABC, Crash Champions and all the sponsors involved in this wonderful program.”

The donation was made possible, in part, by certified collision repair technicians from Crash Champions who volunteered their time and expert craftmanship to fully restore the 2021 Hyundai Tucson. The vehicle was donated for the presentation by GEICO.

Crash Champions is a proud Level One member of the NABC and a regular participant in Recycled Rides giveaways across the country. In 2022 alone, the organization restored 50 vehicles for families and individuals in need.

Recycled Rides is a transformative program that unites several areas of the collision repair industry in pursuit of restoring and donating vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 3,200 vehicles valued at $46 million.  

Crash Champions is a leading provider of high-quality collision repair service, serving customers at more than 610 repair centers across 37 states. 

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.

For more information on Crash Champions, visit crashchampions.com.

