Crash Champions Donates Vehicle to U.S. Air Force Veteran

Crash Champions announced it recently joined with the National Auto Body Council (NABC), Allstate, and local non-profit partners to change the life of a deserving single father and U.S. Air Force veteran.

Lorenzo Mathis, who was nominated for the giveaway by the Veterans Administration HUD-VASH, received keys to a fully-restored Kia Sportage as part of the NABC Recycled Rides program.

As part of the giveaway, local auto body repair technicians from Crash Champions’ Aurora, Colo., repair center volunteered their time to fully restore the vehicle for Wednesday’s event.

The vehicle was donated to Crash Champions for a full restoration by Allstate.

“On behalf of the entire Crash Champions team, we are honored to lend a helping hand to Mr. Mathis and his family, who have given so much to our country,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “As a longtime sponsor of the NABC Recycled Rides program, we understand the impact safe and reliable transportation can have on a family in need, and we are always grateful to support such an important effort.”

Crash Champions is a proud level one partner with NABC and serves customers coast-to-coast at more than 615 collision repair centers.

For more information on Crash Champions, visit crashchampions.com.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.