 Crash Champions Donates Vehicle to U.S. Air Force Veteran

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

Crash Champions Donates Vehicle to U.S. Air Force Veteran

Crash Champions recently joined with the NABC, Allstate, and local non-profit partners to change the life of a deserving single father and U.S. Air Force veteran.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Crash Champions announced it recently joined with the National Auto Body Council (NABC), Allstate, and local non-profit partners to change the life of a deserving single father and U.S. Air Force veteran.

Related Articles

Lorenzo Mathis, who was nominated for the giveaway by the Veterans Administration HUD-VASH, received keys to a fully-restored Kia Sportage as part of the NABC Recycled Rides program. 

As part of the giveaway, local auto body repair technicians from Crash Champions’ Aurora, Colo., repair center volunteered their time to fully restore the vehicle for Wednesday’s event.

The vehicle was donated to Crash Champions for a full restoration by Allstate. 

“On behalf of the entire Crash Champions team, we are honored to lend a helping hand to Mr. Mathis and his family, who have given so much to our country,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “As a longtime sponsor of the NABC Recycled Rides program, we understand the impact safe and reliable transportation can have on a family in need, and we are always grateful to support such an important effort.” 

Crash Champions is a proud level one partner with NABC and serves customers coast-to-coast at more than 615 collision repair centers. 

For more information on Crash Champions, visit crashchampions.com

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Maaco Sings About Uh-Ohs in Playful New Campaign

Auto body shop reminds car owners to join the upside with launch of national campaign.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Maaco has announced the launch of its newest national advertising campaign, "Join the Upside."

Building on the success of the 2021 "Upside of Uh-Ohs" campaign, which fueled Maaco's best sales year ever, this latest iteration injects even more humor and personality into the brand's iconic tagline, “Uh-Oh, Better Get Maaco,” through three original songs that lean into popular music genres that appeal to Maaco’s target in order to reinvigorate brand awareness and drive sales.

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
Puget Collision MSO Group Reaches Over 50 Stores

Joe Morella would have never pictured the path he has taken to becoming the owner of over 50 CARSTAR and Fix Auto USA locations.

By Jason Stahl
Glaser’s Collision Centers Opens Fifth Location

Glaser’s Collision Centers has acquired Oldham Collision in Crestwood, Ky., the fifth location for the 38-year-old business.

By Jason Stahl
Driven Brands Collision Group Celebrates $5M Cystic Fibrosis Fundraising Milestone

Franchisees, vendor partners and industry leaders helped advance cystic fibrosis research, advocacy, and care through its support of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

By Jason Stahl
Continental Auto Parts Acquires Pro Parts Center

Pro Parts Center is a leading distributor of aftermarket collision automotive parts to MSOs and independent collision shops in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Feb. 19.

By Jason Stahl
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Jan. 29.

By Jason Stahl
Auto Glass Now Helps Denver Children in Need

Auto Glass Now’s Lakewood, Colo., location recently helped deliver toys and gifts to more than 18,000 underprivileged children across Colorado.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Donates Recycled Ride to U.S. Army Veteran

Crash Champions and Allstate recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a U.S. Army veteran who served two tours of duty overseas.

By Jason Stahl