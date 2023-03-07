 Crash Champions Expands in Pacific Northwest

Crash Champions Expands in Pacific Northwest

Crash Champions has opened the doors to its 30th location in the state of Washington.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions announced that it has expanded in the Pacific Northwest by recently opening the doors to its 30th location in the state of Washington.

The newest Crash Champions collision repair center officially opened on March 6. The repair center features 10,000 square feet of production space and is located in Kent, Wash.

“The opening of our Kent, Washington repair center is another great step for the Crash Champions team,” said Matt Ebert. founder and CEO of Crash Champions who was named BodyShop Business’ Multi-Shop Executive of the Year in 2022. “We are proud to continue expanding the Crash Champions brand for our Seattle-area customers and in key markets across the U.S.”

Skilled technicians and collision repair professionals interested in joining Crash Champions are encouraged to visit https://collisionrepair.careers to find openings across the organization. Today, Crash Champions operates more than 600 collision repair centers in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

Collision repair operators interested in joining the Crash Champions team by selling their business are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more about the process and opportunities.

