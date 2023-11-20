Crash Champions Team Members Present $70,000 to Susan G. Komen

The Crash Champions Collision Repair Team recently presented a gift in the amount of $70,000 to Susan G. Komen on the heels of its Champions for a Cause campaign. The campaign, which took place throughout the month of October in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, rallied the company’s 10,000-plus team members in support of Susan G. Komen’s mission to fight breast cancer.

The presentation was made Wednesday, Nov. 15 at Crash Champions’ Westmont, Ill., home office. Funds were raised through sales of special-edition Crash Champions T-shirts and polos featuring the pink breast cancer awareness ribbon. Proceeds from the sales, supplemented by a matching contribution from Crash Champions, were donated to Susan G. Komen.

“We are proud to partner with Crash Champions,” said Jaclyn Groves, executive director of Susan G. Komen of Greater Chicago. “Their commitment to helping us create a world without breast cancer is truly inspiring. We’re grateful for their incredible fundraising efforts and collaboration.”

Crash Champions team members also participated in several Race for the Cure events and MORE THAN PINK Walks throughout the month of October, raising additional funds that were also matched by Crash Champions.

“Since opening our first repair center 25 years ago, Crash Champions has believed in putting ‘People First, Always,’” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “That core value drives our unique approach to delivering high-quality repair service to our customers, and inspires our role as citizens in our local communities. We’re proud to partner with Susan G. Komen and its relentless pursuit to raise awareness and fund research to end this devastating disease.”

