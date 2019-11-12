CRASH Network Launches Insurer Report Card

CRASH Network announced that it has launched an “Insurer Report Card” that will give collision repairers the opportunity to grade the performance of the insurance companies in their state.

“The opinion of collision repair professionals, who deal with auto insurers every day, sends a powerful message to insurers and consumers about which insurance companies demonstrate a commitment to quality repairs and service for customers,” said John Yoswick of CRASH Network. “The highest-graded insurance companies in our previous ‘Insurer Report Card’ advertised the ranking they earned through their traditional marketing and social media networks. We believe that message of repairer approval not only distinguishes those high-ranking insurers from the companies that earned lower grades, but also gives lower-ranked companies incentive to improve.”

The Insurer Report Card asks collision repairers to grade each insurer based on how well each carriers’ policies and practices ensure quality repairs and customer service. By assigning insurers a grade from “A+” to an “F,” shops can let consumers know which insurers have their eye on quality repairs and customer service – and which may have some room for improvement – when consumers have a claim.

“Because each state has a different mix of insurers, the ‘Insurer Report Card’ allows repairers to grade insurers specific to their state,” said Yoswick. “As in the past, we’re asking about more than 85 different insurance companies, making it far more extensive than any similar surveys, which have generally focused on only the 10 largest insurers in the country. The results of the ‘Insurer Report Card’ can help consumers know, for example, if some smaller, regional insurers they may not be as familiar with are really great at taking care of customers.”

The Insurer Report Card, open only to collision repairers, can be completed in less than three minutes (though shops are encouraged to spend time to explain why they gave each insurer the grade they did), and all individual shop identification information will remain confidential.

Shops that complete the Insurer Report Card and provide an e-mail address will be sent the results, at no charge, once they are compiled.

To grade the insurers, click here.