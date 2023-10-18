 CREF Welcomes Kristle Bollans to Board of Directors

CREF Welcomes Kristle Bollans to Board of Directors

The Collision Repair Education Foundation welcomes Kristle Bollans, senior director of Replacement Accounts for The Hertz Corporation, to its board of directors.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) has welcomed Kristle Bollans, senior director of Replacement Accounts for The Hertz Corporation, to its board of directors.

“The foundation is thrilled to have Kristle join our board of directors,” said Brandon Eckenrode, executive director of CREF. “Her industry experience will certainly be a major asset, and I look forward to her joining in our efforts to support collision school programs and students.”

Bollans’ industry experience began 20 years ago with The Hertz Corporation where she held positions in both the Airport and Off-Airport Divisions. In her current role as senior director of Replacement Accounts, she oversees the carrier and body shop Rental Management program for North America.

“I am very engaged and connected within the collision industry,” said Bollans. “I actively volunteer my time to help support and grow this industry. I am extremely passionate about giving back and leaving the industry better than when I got here.”

Prior to joining CREF’s board, Bollans spent many years working with CREF, coordinating volunteers for local career fairs and volunteering herself. For over five years, she has participated on the scholarship selection team. In addition to sitting on CREF’s board, Bollans serves on the board of directors for the National Auto Body Council where she serves as vice chair of the Community Involvement Committee and co-chair of the Membership Committee. She also sits on the board of directors for the Women’s Industry Network (WIN) and serves as chair of WIN’s Industry Relations Committee. Additionally, she participates on the advisory committee for Madison College’s collision repair program.

Bollans studied human resources and business management at Madison College, originally intending to become a director of Christian education and then an elementary school teacher.

“I firmly believe that learning and education is not a linear experience and that there are many paths for people to achieve success in their lives,” Bollans said.

Bollans currently resides in Madison, Wis., with her husband and two children. She looks forward to her closer involvement with the foundation.

“I believe in the mission and the vision for CREF,” she said. “It aligns with me personally.”

Industry members interested in getting involved and supporting CREF’s efforts to assist secondary and post-secondary collision repair training programs can click here to learn about the many ways to get involved. Monetary donations can be made online.

