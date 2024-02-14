 CSN Collision Hires Kristle Bollans as National Director of U.S. Insurance Sales

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Consolidators

CSN Collision Hires Kristle Bollans as National Director of U.S. Insurance Sales

Prior to joining CSN, Bollans worked at the Hertz Corporation as a senior director.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

CSN Collision announced that Kristle Bollans has joined the company as national director of U.S. insurance sales.

Related Articles

In her new role, Bollans will focus on identifying new business opportunities and developing high-value partnerships with U.S. insurance carriers.

“We are thrilled to have Kristle join CSN as the leader of our U.S. insurance sales,” said Sean Donaldson, senior vice president of business development and marketing for CSN. “Her unparalleled experience in this channel, combined with her professionalism, business acumen and unwavering commitment to delivering on our value proposition, made her the ideal candidate for this opportunity.”

Added Bollans, “I believe in bringing an authentic and open approach to relationship-building and connection. Transparency and genuineness are fundamental in fostering meaningful connections with clients, partners and colleagues. It is crucial to me that I establish trust through clear communication and sincerity, laying the foundation for strong and lasting relationships within the organization and with our customers.” 

Prior to joining CSN, Bollans, who has more than 20 years of experience in the collision industry, worked at the Hertz Corporation as a senior director, overseeing the replacement and MSO organizations across North America. In addition, she led industry relations for the organization. 

“My philosophy revolves around the continual pursuit of living an authentic life,” Bollans said. “This journey frequently involves stepping outside my comfort zone.”

Bollans said that transitioning to a new work environment after a 21-year tenure with the same company is a prime example of embracing discomfort.

“What’s particularly exciting for me is witnessing how this discomfort is unlocking my full potential,” she said. “I am eager to showcase my skills and experience that I bring to the table, and I am poised to make a significant impact.”

Bollans sits on various collision industry boards of directors, including the executive board of directors for the National Auto Body Council as vice chair of community involvement, as well as the Women’s Industry Network. Recently, she joined the board of trustees for the Collision Repair Education Foundation.

A native of Green Bay, Wis., Bollans loves football and the Green Bay Packers. She is an all-season outdoor enthusiast with a deep appreciation for music, concerts and travel.

For more information on CSN Collision, visit csncollision.com.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

Classic Collision Adds Three New Locations in Florida Panhandle

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Affordable Body Shop and Hollis Body Shop in Marianna and Panama City Beach, Fla.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Affordable Body Shop and Hollis Body Shop in Marianna and Panama City Beach, Fla.

For several years, these three locations have been catering to the needs of the Florida Panhandle by simplifying the repair process, aiding customers from the beginning stage of repair until the final delivery of the completed vehicle and guaranteeing the highest customer satisfaction.

Read Full Article

More Consolidators Posts
Auto Body Consolidation Review 2023: Growth Never Rests

The collision repair industry has shown impressive resilience amidst a downturn in global M&A activity.

By Raul Salinas
Abra Celebrates 40 Years in Collision Industry

In celebration of 40 years in the industry, Abra has embarked on a new chapter with the launch of its “Another Mile, Another Milestone” campaign.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
1Collision Rebrands to CSN Collision

The rebranding positions CSN Collision to tap into its parent company’s global resources and expertise.

By Jason Stahl
Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers Hits 200 Locations

Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers reached the 200-location milestone with their latest addition in Princeton, Texas.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

Classic Collision Expands in Arizona

Classic Collision has acquired Painters Collision Centers in Apache Junction, Chandler and Queen Creek, Ariz.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Safelite Group Acquires Thompson Auto Glass

New Hampshire-based Thompson Auto Glass has three locations: Windham, N.H.; Brockton, Mass.; and Rocky Hill, Conn.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Fix Network Celebrates Second Year of Leadership Development Program

Over the past two years, the program has equipped emerging leaders with essential skills and knowledge to excel within the organization.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Donates Recycled Ride to Nashville Veteran

Crash Champions Collision and local non-profit organizations rang in the New Year by transforming the lives of a deserving Nashville veteran and his family through the gift of a fully restored vehicle.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers