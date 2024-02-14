CSN Collision Hires Kristle Bollans as National Director of U.S. Insurance Sales

CSN Collision announced that Kristle Bollans has joined the company as national director of U.S. insurance sales.

In her new role, Bollans will focus on identifying new business opportunities and developing high-value partnerships with U.S. insurance carriers.

“We are thrilled to have Kristle join CSN as the leader of our U.S. insurance sales,” said Sean Donaldson, senior vice president of business development and marketing for CSN. “Her unparalleled experience in this channel, combined with her professionalism, business acumen and unwavering commitment to delivering on our value proposition, made her the ideal candidate for this opportunity.”

Added Bollans, “I believe in bringing an authentic and open approach to relationship-building and connection. Transparency and genuineness are fundamental in fostering meaningful connections with clients, partners and colleagues. It is crucial to me that I establish trust through clear communication and sincerity, laying the foundation for strong and lasting relationships within the organization and with our customers.”

Prior to joining CSN, Bollans, who has more than 20 years of experience in the collision industry, worked at the Hertz Corporation as a senior director, overseeing the replacement and MSO organizations across North America. In addition, she led industry relations for the organization.

“My philosophy revolves around the continual pursuit of living an authentic life,” Bollans said. “This journey frequently involves stepping outside my comfort zone.”

Bollans said that transitioning to a new work environment after a 21-year tenure with the same company is a prime example of embracing discomfort.

“What’s particularly exciting for me is witnessing how this discomfort is unlocking my full potential,” she said. “I am eager to showcase my skills and experience that I bring to the table, and I am poised to make a significant impact.”

Bollans sits on various collision industry boards of directors, including the executive board of directors for the National Auto Body Council as vice chair of community involvement, as well as the Women’s Industry Network. Recently, she joined the board of trustees for the Collision Repair Education Foundation.

A native of Green Bay, Wis., Bollans loves football and the Green Bay Packers. She is an all-season outdoor enthusiast with a deep appreciation for music, concerts and travel.

For more information on CSN Collision, visit csncollision.com.