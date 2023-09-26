Dent Wizard Hires New Chief Operating Officer

Dent Wizard International, the largest provider of vehicle reconditioning services in North America, recently hired Adam Nebeker as chief operating officer.

As COO, Nebeker will lead Dent Wizard’s operational teams. Those reporting to Nebeker include four operations divisional vice presidents, the vice president of hail and the vice president of operational engineering. Additionally, Nebeker will join Dent Wizard’s senior leadership team, working closely with company executives to advance strategic initiatives. He will report to Mike Black, CEO and president of Dent Wizard.

Nebeker comes to Dent Wizard with extensive experience in operational leadership, most recently as senior vice president of field operations at Vivint Smart Home, a provider of security systems and services for homes and businesses, and as vice president of operations for Cummins, Inc. which designs, manufactures, distributes and services power generation products.

“Adam’s people-centric approach, his disciplined process skillset and his intense focus on delivering superior customer service will be great assets for our customers and every level of our organization,” said Black.

Nebeker earned a juris doctor degree from William & Mary in 2005 and an MBA from Brigham Young University in 2014. He is multilingual (French, Spanish and Portuguese) and, in 2005, he co-founded and served as general manager/team president for the Spokane Shock, an arena football team.