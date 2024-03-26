Dent Wizard Hires New Senior VP of Strategic Growth & Development

Dent Wizard International announced that it recently hired Adrian Gonzalez as senior vice president of strategic growth and development.

In his new role, Gonzalez will work with Vice President Terry Koebbe, Director of Acquisition Integration Thomas Rutherford, and Real Estate Specialist Kacie Mink to drive growth through mergers and acquisitions, as well as implement a systematic approach to real estate and fixed shop operations. Gonzalez will report to Dent Wizard CFO Bryan Wynn.

Prior to joining Dent Wizard, Gonzalez served as the vice president of real estate development for ATW, a manufacturer of trailers, truck beds and transportation equipment. He has also served as senior vice president of national advisory services for The Retail Connection, and vice president of growth and development for Golfsmith International.

“We are excited to welcome Adrian to the Dent Wizard leadership team and to leverage his expertise as we continue to drive growth via M&A and our fixed shop operations,” said Wynn.

For more information, visit dentwizard.com.