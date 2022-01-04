 Driven Brands Expands Auto Glass Offering into U.S.
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Driven Brands Expands Auto Glass Offering into U.S.

on

Maaco Purchases Over 130 Toys for Children of Fort Bragg

on

CARSTAR Wicklunds Donates Car to Kansas City Veteran

on

Focus Advisors Represents Quanz in Sale to Crash Champions
Advertisement
Auto Pros on the Road Visit Street & Strip Performance (VIDEO)

U-POL Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant (VIDEO)

Dan Reutter discusses U-POL's Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant, which is ideal for a variety of automotive, marine and industrial applications.

2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front radar calibration on a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali.

MORE POST

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

Trending Now

News: CARSTAR Gobel’s Collision Hosts NABC F.R.E.E. Event

Associations: SEMA Young Executives Network (YEN) Announces Rebrand

Consolidators: Driven Brands Expands Auto Glass Offering into U.S.

Associations: SCRS to Host Open Board Meeting Jan. 19

Current Issues

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Driven Brands Expands Auto Glass Offering into U.S.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has announced the expansion of its auto glass offering into the U.S. with the acquisition of Auto Glass Now (AGN).

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

AGN is an industry leader, backed by over 20 years of experience, in auto glass repair, replacement and calibration with over 75 locations throughout the U.S.

The total addressable market for auto glass repair in North America is approximately $5 billion and growing. This acquisition makes Driven Brands one of the largest auto glass service providers in North America.

“The automotive aftermarket is evolving, and we are incredibly bullish that glass services will be a key beneficiary of that evolution,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, president and CEO of Driven Brands. “The growth and highly fragmented nature of auto glass services makes our entrance into the U.S. market an ideal strategic investment for Driven Brands.”

Advertisement

AGN will be reported in Driven Brands’ Paint, Collision and Glass segment, adding over 75 company-operated locations. Fiscal 2021 revenue for AGN is expected to be approximately $85 million, and the business generates EBITDA margins of approximately 25%.

“Glass repairs are growing as a percentage of auto repairs, and repair complexity is increasing due to the necessary calibration,” said Michael Macaluso, executive vice president of Driven Brands and group president, Paint, Collision, and Glass. “Glass presents another exciting opportunity to leverage our proven playbook of consistent and repeatable growth to continue capturing market share.”

Driven Brands first entered the glass business in Canada in 2019 and serves retail, insurance and fleet customers. Driven Brands now operates over 300 glass locations in both the U.S. and Canada.

Advertisement

Driven Brands acquired AGN for approximately $170 million on Dec. 30, 2021. As part of the transaction, the company incurred a $56 million transaction expense in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The purchase price and transaction expense were funded with cash on hand.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Consolidators: Classic Collision Acquires Six Fix Autos in Alaska

Consolidators: NABC, Fix Auto Poway Donate Recycled Ride to San Diego YMCA

Consolidators: Crash Champions Donates Refurbished Vehicle to Florida Man

Consolidators: Crash Champions Hosts Chicago-Area NABC FREE Event

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business