Driven Brands Expands Auto Glass Offering into U.S.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has announced the expansion of its auto glass offering into the U.S. with the acquisition of Auto Glass Now (AGN).

AGN is an industry leader, backed by over 20 years of experience, in auto glass repair, replacement and calibration with over 75 locations throughout the U.S.

The total addressable market for auto glass repair in North America is approximately $5 billion and growing. This acquisition makes Driven Brands one of the largest auto glass service providers in North America.

“The automotive aftermarket is evolving, and we are incredibly bullish that glass services will be a key beneficiary of that evolution,” said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, president and CEO of Driven Brands. “The growth and highly fragmented nature of auto glass services makes our entrance into the U.S. market an ideal strategic investment for Driven Brands.”