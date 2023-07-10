 Elite Body Shop Solutions Offers Free Webinar on Hiring Techs

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Elite Body Shop Solutions Offers Free Webinar on Hiring Techs

Dave Luehr’s Elite Body Shop Solutions has announced the next installment of their free Elite Webinar Series: “Trying to Hire Technicians? Are You Offering Jobs. Or Careers?”

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Dave Luehr’s Elite Body Shop Solutions has announced the next installment of their free Elite Webinar Series: “Trying to Hire Technicians? Are You Offering Jobs. Or Careers?” This free training, hosted by Dave Luehr and taught by Dave Flockhart, COO of BETAG Innovation, will be held on Thursday, July 13 at 1 p.m. CDT.

Related Articles

The so-called talent shortage is not really a shortage of talent as much as it is a poor distribution of the talent that’s available. Great shops are already applying smarter strategies to shorten the time it takes for new talent to become skilled collision repair professionals.  

There are many ways to incorporate this philosophy into the body shop, and on July 13, Flockhart will share fresh strategies, including immediate practical steps body shops can take to attract, develop and retain a new generation of estimators and technicians.

Attendees can expect to learn:

  • How to stand out in a very competitive labor market
  • The significance of differentiating between a job and a career
  • The long-term impact of current hiring practices
  • Practical actions to start developing new talent from within
  • The importance of segmenting work to manage short-term challenges and create long-term solutions

To register, click here. Those who are unable to attend the live event can watch the recorded webinar 24 hours after its conclusion by joining the Elite Body Shop Academy for free here.

You May Also Like

News

NABC Holds FREE Event for N.C. First Responders

The NABC recently held a F.R.E.E. event to teach first responders in Lowell, N.C., about rescue techniques for late-model vehicles.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

More than 20 first responders from the Lowell Fire Department and surrounding areas in North Carolina recently donned their rescue gear for a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication, preparing them to provide the best response for car accident victims, all thanks to Speed Street Collision Center, GEICO Insurance, HURST Jaws of Life and the National Auto Body Council (NABC) First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
AkzoNobel Unveils Mural at Pontiac Transportation Museum

The mural was part of AkzoNobel’s Let’s Color Program, which aims to inspire communities to collaborate with AkzoNobel to transform public spaces into vibrant, colorful places.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Tickets Now Available for 2023 SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala

Hall of Fame members Steve Ames, John Iannotte and Mitch Williams are among the industry icons who will be recognized at the SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Audi, VW Donate Damaged Vehicles to Collision Educational Programs

CREF, Audi of America and Volkswagen of America have partnered to donate 78 Audi and Volkswagen vehicles to collision repair programs throughout the U.S.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Continues to Seek Nominations for 2023 NABC Awards

The NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award and President’s Award formally recognize individuals and companies for their leadership and commitment to improving the collision repair industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Survey: More Body Shops Being Paid for Seat Belt Inspections

Shops are increasingly billing for — and being paid for — seat belt inspections, according to the latest “Who Pays for What?” survey.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Classic Collision Adds New Location in Fridley, Minn.

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of a Maaco franchise in Fridley, Minn.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Victory Automotive Group Acquires Two Ohio Dealerships

The acquisition includes 12,480 square feet of office/showroom space between the two dealerships as well as a collision center and body shop, detail shop and quick lube shop.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Association News

Association news from the week of July 3.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers