Elite Body Shop Solutions Offers Free Webinar on Hiring Techs

Dave Luehr’s Elite Body Shop Solutions has announced the next installment of their free Elite Webinar Series: “Trying to Hire Technicians? Are You Offering Jobs. Or Careers?” This free training, hosted by Dave Luehr and taught by Dave Flockhart, COO of BETAG Innovation, will be held on Thursday, July 13 at 1 p.m. CDT.

The so-called talent shortage is not really a shortage of talent as much as it is a poor distribution of the talent that’s available. Great shops are already applying smarter strategies to shorten the time it takes for new talent to become skilled collision repair professionals.

There are many ways to incorporate this philosophy into the body shop, and on July 13, Flockhart will share fresh strategies, including immediate practical steps body shops can take to attract, develop and retain a new generation of estimators and technicians.

Attendees can expect to learn:

How to stand out in a very competitive labor market

The significance of differentiating between a job and a career

The long-term impact of current hiring practices

Practical actions to start developing new talent from within

The importance of segmenting work to manage short-term challenges and create long-term solutions

To register, click here. Those who are unable to attend the live event can watch the recorded webinar 24 hours after its conclusion by joining the Elite Body Shop Academy for free here.