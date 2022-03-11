Events of the Week

Click Here to Read More

“Mastering the Appraisal Clause” will focus on how the appraisal clause, or right to appraisal, allows policyholders to demand an appraisal of loss when there is a disagreement on the amount of loss.

Read more here.

Southeast Collision Conference Set for June 24-25

The CCA, in partnership with the TCRA and Gulf States Collision Association GSCA, will be holding its first combined annual Southeast Collision Conference June 24-25, 2022 in Richburg, S.C., at the Gateway Conference Center.

Read more here.

HD Repair Forum Announces Conference Agenda

The event will focus on delivering collision repair trends, safety information and updates on electric vehicles, alternative-fuel vehicles and those equipped with ADAS.

Read more here.