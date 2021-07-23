Connect with us

News

Events of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Collision Week in Cleveland: It’s a Wrap!

The collision repair industry visited Cleveland, “The Rock ‘n’ Roll Capital of the World,” last week for education, networking and a ton of special events.

ASE Education Foundation to Present Student Survey Results at Conference

The ASE Education Foundation will present the results of its recent survey of current and former automotive students during the ASE Instructor Training Conference July 26-30.

Registration Open for Repairer Driven Education at SEMA

The RDE series is developed by SCRS and delivered annually during the SEMA Show, connecting collision repair professionals with the industry’s most notable subject matter experts.

