Global Finishing Solutions Adds Beacon Equipment to Southwest Distribution Team

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) announced that Beacon Equipment Resources has expanded its territory to now serve GFS customers in the Southwest, positioned to meet their unique needs with pre-engineered and custom solutions. Beacon Equipment is GFS’ preferred automotive and truck refinish distributor in New Mexico and also provides service in Arizona.

A longstanding partner of GFS, Beacon Equipment is a full-service distributor with proven experience and vast resources to support equipment sales, service and maintenance needs throughout a broad geographic area. Support from Beacon Equipment includes factory-trained technicians providing paint booth filter service and booth cleaning, as well as knowledgeable sales representatives to aid in a body shop’s growth planning.

GFS is committed to providing the highest level of service and support to their customers through the finest distribution network in the industry. GFS is confident that customers in New Mexico and Arizona will benefit greatly from increased access to technical support, parts, filters and a wide range of GFS products.