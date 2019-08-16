Global Finishing Solutions Engineer Appointed Chair of ASSP Z9 Committee

Global Finishing Solutions (GFS) announced that its senior mechanical engineer, Geoff Raifsnider, has been appointed chair of the American Society of Safety Professionals’ Z9 Health and Safety Standards for Ventilation Systems committee.

Raifsnider previously served as vice chair and has been a member of the Z9 committee since 2010. He is also the chair of two Z9 sub-committees that cover safety codes for finishing operations and safe practices for enclosures in which abrasive blasting is performed. Outside of Z9, Raifsnider is a member of several National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) technical committees and is active in the International Code Council (ICC) code development process.

Intended to help employers protect their employees from exposure to harmful substances, Z9 standards define the minimum requirements for safety and health for ventilation systems. Z9 standards are referenced by NFPA, OSHA and the U.S. Department of Defense, and are used by employee health and safety professionals when reviewing and auditing equipment performance.

“The appointment of Geoff Raifsnider to this prominent safety standards committee reinforces GFS’ dedication to providing safe, reliable finishing equipment that meets or exceeds all applicable codes,” said Stan Buisman, vice president of engineering for GFS. “GFS places a high priority on safe and efficient designs for our customers. When a customer purchases GFS equipment, they can rest assured, knowing it is both safe and code compliant.”

In addition to Z9, GFS engineers regularly follow and contribute to the advancement of codes, standards and recommended practices affecting the industries that GFS works in. GFS guarantees that its products meet or exceed all applicable codes related to the equipment, giving customers peace of mind when investing in equipment for their business.

Z9 standards applicable to GFS customers include:

ANSI/ASSP Z9.1 (Ventilation and Control of Airborne Contaminants During Open-Surface Tank Operations)

ANSI/ASSP Z9.2 (Fundamentals Governing the Design and Operation of Local Exhaust Ventilation Systems)

ANSI/ASSP Z9.3 (Spray Finishing Operations: Safety Code for Design, Construction and Ventilation)

ANSI/ASSP Z9.4 (Abrasive Blasting Operations: Ventilation and Safe Practices for Fixed Location Enclosures)

ANSI/ASSP Z9.6 (Exhaust Systems for Grinding, Polishing and Buffing)

ANSI/ASSP Z9.7 (Recirculation of Air from Industrial Process Exhaust Systems)

ANSI/ASSP Z9.10 (Fundamentals Governing the Design and Operation of Dilution Ventilation Systems in Industrial Occupancies)

