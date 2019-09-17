Hunter Engineering Produces 30,000th RX Scissor Lift Rack

Hunter announced it has reached a new milestone by producing its 30,000th RX Scissor Lift Rack at Hunter’s Durant, Miss., plant.

“We are extremely proud to reach this milestone,” said Wayne Bowling, manager of the Durant plant. “While we know others have offshored similar products, Hunter keeps reinvesting in our plant and our people. We are fortunate to have both dedicated employees who have contributed to Hunter’s strong manufacturing presence in the USA, and 30,000-plus customers who believe the technology, durability and value of RX racks are worth it.”

Hunter’s RX Scissor Lift family is now in its third generation and is used in a wide array of shops in over 100 countries. The first rack was produced in 2001. All of Hunter’s alignment racks have been manufactured in Durant since 1976.

Today, the RX Scissor Lift Rack is available in various capacities, including 10k, 12k, 14k and 16k lbs. The rack offers a low-profile compact package, featuring extra-wide runways and a hydraulic system to lower descent time by 50 percent. Hunter’s PowerSlide feature locks slipplates and turnplates, freeing the technician of traditional pin-locking.

Most recently, Hunter released a harsh-duty variation for RX Lift Racks. Hunter introduced its powder coating on runway-style racks to provide a solution for the challenges of brine solutions that have become harmful to automobiles and automotive shop equipment in recent years.

