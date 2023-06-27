I-CAR to Offer SEMA Classes Focused on New Technology

I-CAR announced that it will participate in the SEMA Show once again Oct. 31-Nov. 3, 2023 in Las Vegas, delivering the following courses as part of SEMA’s Education Program:

MIG Welding Technology & Applications

Color Theory Applications for Painting Vehicles

Electric Vehicle (EV) Overview & Consideration

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Overview & Considerations

As a not-for-profit organization and the industry’s baseline and leader for technical educational programming, I-CAR recognizes the importance of staying at the forefront of vehicle advancements and providing professionals with learning opportunities to excel in their respective roles.

Back by popular demand and exclusive to SEMA, I-CAR will be offering a MIG Welding Technology & Applications training session focusing on basic to advanced techniques and ideal for classic car, hot rod and vehicle builders/rebuilders and other technicians,” said Bud Center, director of technical products and curriculum for I-CAR. “Although not eligible for I-CAR credit, to encourage newer vehicle builders out there, I-CAR is making this popular MIG welding session available for $75 (normally $150) and will include complimentary, hands-on welding practice at the SEMA Collision Repair Stage.”

Key highlights of I-CAR’s presence at SEMA in 2023 will include:

Various course offerings: These courses focus on core and emerging vehicle technologies to support newer technicians and seasoned technicians’ desire to expand knowledge areas.

Industry partnerships: I-CAR will highlight its strategic collaborations with leading industry partners, including OEMs, suppliers and service providers. These partnerships help to ensure I-CAR’s programs are in pace with the latest industry trends and technologies, enabling professionals to survive and thrive the Technical Tsunami.

Expert presentations: I-CAR’s subject matter experts will deliver informative presentations and panel discussions sharing their insights on critical industry topics, emerging trends and the future of collision repair. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with these experts and expand their knowledge through interactive Q&A sessions.

“Our presence at SEMA provides an ideal platform to connect with industry stakeholders, share best practices and drive innovation in the collision repair industry,” said John Van Alstyne, CEO and president of I-CAR.

Online registration for I-CAR courses is now open and available through Thursday, Nov. 2, or register onsite outside I-CAR Upper South Hall classrooms S224 and S225.

For more information about I-CAR and its participation at SEMA 2023, visit SEMAshow.com.