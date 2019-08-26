INDASA Launches Mobile Dust-Free Sanding Solution

INDASA USA has announced the launch of their mobile dust-free sanding solution, the Workstation Pro System. This fully portable system allows a technician to be more productive by keeping everything organized and offering easy access to all consumables, tools, and equipment.

The compact and lightweight 12-gallon E-series (electric) vacuum is designed to create a cleaner, healthier work environment. Its powerful yet quiet motor extracts dust to maximize the efficiency and longevity of the abrasive sanding system. A two-way union is included to connect two tools simultaneously, one electric and one pneumatic or two pneumatic. Each vacuum is also supplied with a pneumatic vacuum hose, fleece dust bag and vacuum regulator.

The Workstation Pro cart is constructed of heavy-duty steel with adjustable pegs and shelving to organize the products needed for the job. The durable locking casters allow for easy mobility while also maintaining stability on uneven surfaces. Instead of moving the repair throughout your shop, increase workplace efficiency and productivity by bringing the technician, materials and tools directly to the job.

For more information, email [email protected] or call (800) 326-5909.