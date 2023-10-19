JOSAM to Introduce HD Collision Equipment at SEMA

­­JOSAM will introduce two of its innovative wheel alignment and collision repair products to the North American market at the 2023 SEMA Show Oct. 31-Nov. 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The products will be on display at the Snap-on Total Shop Solutions (TSS) booth no. 32017.

“We are looking forward to showing the SEMA show attendees how efficient and productive JOSAM products are and how this equipment can be a beneficial addition to any shop that performs heavy-duty repair work,” said Kevin O’Brien, manager-North America sales, heavy duty for JOSAM. “We invite all SEMA attendees to stop by our booth and see for themselves how well these innovative products perform.”

One of the products on display will be the JOSAM Cam-aligner. The Cam-aligner is ideal for shops that want to increase profits through fast alignment on trucks in the shop or on the road. Extremely robust and flexible, the Cam-aligner allows the user to measure any type of heavy-duty truck, even in the harshest of environments. It can also be used on non-flat surfaces since the Cam-aligner can compensate for road inclination.

The JOSAM Frame Press will also be featured at SEMA and is perfect for straightening heavy and light trailers and buses. The Frame Press easily anchors or attaches to existing floor systems, enabling both horizontal and vertical repairs to be conducted. This system works hydraulically and is manufactured in two versions with a press capacity of 20 and 40 tons, respectively.

“JOSAM products are difference makers for a shop,” said O’Brien. “Once shop personnel see how easy they are to use and how many repair jobs can be performed during the course of a day, they will want to invest in these one-of-a-kind products.”

To learn more about the full line of JOSAM equipment or becoming a distributor, call (800) 225-5786 or visit josamna.com.