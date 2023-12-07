Judges Selected for Techs Rock Awards

TechForce Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to championing the technician workforce, has unveiled the celebrity judges for its 6th Annual Techs Rock Awards.

The awards will honor technical students and professional technicians, with two grand-prize winners being recognized live on stage at Mecum Glendale 2024.

“This year’s judge panel is the most exciting in Techs Rock Awards history,” said Jennifer Maher, CEO of TechForce Foundation. “We are incredibly thrilled to have such a high-profile, talented and knowledgeable group of judges. Their reach and expertise will ensure that the winners truly represent the students and technicians who are driving the technician profession forward, the best of the best from every corner of our industry.”

Judges for the Techs Rock Awards include:

ChrisFix , the world’s largest automotive YouTuber

Sabré Cook , professional racing driver and mechanical engineer

JP Emerson , automotive journalist and host of The JP Emerson Show

John Gardner , host of "Tech Garage" and "Motorhead Garage" TV series

MBP, Shoreline and Six , hosts of the Cancelled for Maintenance Podcast

Humble Mechanic , host of Humble Mechanic YouTube Channel

Frank Leutz , host of Wrench Nation Car Talk Radio and owner of Desert Car Care of Cave Creek

Emily Reeves , co-host of Flying Sparks Garage

Brandon Steckler , technical editor at Motor Age magazine

, technical editor at Motor Age magazine Micki Woods, president of Micki Woods Marketing and host of the Body Bangin’ podcast

TechForce joined forces with Mecum Auctions to host this year’s Techs Rock Awards, recognizing students and professional technicians who show passion and dedication for the profession, serve as role models and inspire the next generation of tech enthusiasts. One professional technician and one technical student will be recognized in each of the awards’ five categories: automotive & motorsports; diesel; collision, restoration & welding; aviation, motorcycle & marine; and evolving technologies. In addition to the recognition and prestige that comes with winning a Techs Rock Award, the one student and one technician named as grand-prize winners will each receive a trip to Glendale, Ariz., to enjoy dinner with top industry leaders at TechForce’s National Partner Summit and be recognized on stage at Mecum Glendale 2024.

“Nominations are an excellent way for employers and educators to show appreciation for their staff and students,” Maher said. “The prizes for the Techs Rock Awards are designed to empower and inspire the winners to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence in their field. We want to show our appreciation for their hard work and dedication by providing them with resources that will help them thrive in their careers.”

Nominations are open through Jan. 14, 2024 at TechForce.org/TechsRock.