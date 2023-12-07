 Judges Selected for Techs Rock Awards

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Judges Selected for Techs Rock Awards

TechForce Foundation has unveiled the celebrity judges for its 6th Annual Techs Rock Awards.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

TechForce Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to championing the technician workforce, has unveiled the celebrity judges for its 6th Annual Techs Rock Awards.

Related Articles

The awards will honor technical students and professional technicians, with two grand-prize winners being recognized live on stage at Mecum Glendale 2024.  

“This year’s judge panel is the most exciting in Techs Rock Awards history,” said Jennifer Maher, CEO of TechForce Foundation. “We are incredibly thrilled to have such a high-profile, talented and knowledgeable group of judges. Their reach and expertise will ensure that the winners truly represent the students and technicians who are driving the technician profession forward, the best of the best from every corner of our industry.”

Judges for the Techs Rock Awards include:

  • ChrisFix, the world’s largest automotive YouTuber
  • Sabré Cook, professional racing driver and mechanical engineer
  • JP Emerson, automotive journalist and host of The JP Emerson Show
  • John Gardner, host of “Tech Garage” and “Motorhead Garage” TV series
  • MBP, Shoreline and Six, hosts of the Cancelled for Maintenance Podcast
  • Humble Mechanic, host of Humble Mechanic YouTube Channel
  • Frank Leutz, host of Wrench Nation Car Talk Radio and owner of Desert Car Care of Cave Creek
  • Emily Reeves, co-host of Flying Sparks Garage
  • Brandon Steckler, technical editor at Motor Age magazine
  • Micki Woods, president of Micki Woods Marketing and host of the Body Bangin’ podcast

TechForce joined forces with Mecum Auctions to host this year’s Techs Rock Awards, recognizing students and professional technicians who show passion and dedication for the profession, serve as role models and inspire the next generation of tech enthusiasts. One professional technician and one technical student will be recognized in each of the awards’ five categories: automotive & motorsports; diesel; collision, restoration & welding; aviation, motorcycle & marine; and evolving technologies. In addition to the recognition and prestige that comes with winning a Techs Rock Award, the one student and one technician named as grand-prize winners will each receive a trip to Glendale, Ariz., to enjoy dinner with top industry leaders at TechForce’s National Partner Summit and be recognized on stage at Mecum Glendale 2024. 

“Nominations are an excellent way for employers and educators to show appreciation for their staff and students,” Maher said. “The prizes for the Techs Rock Awards are designed to empower and inspire the winners to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence in their field. We want to show our appreciation for their hard work and dedication by providing them with resources that will help them thrive in their careers.” 

Nominations are open through Jan. 14, 2024 at TechForce.org/TechsRock.

You May Also Like

Events

WIN Conference Registration Now Open

This year’s conference, themed “Dream Out Loud”, will be held May 6-8, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach in Newport Beach, Calif.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Women’s Industry Network (WIN) announced that registration is now open for the 2024 WIN Conference, one of the collision repair industry’s most anticipated leadership and management forums.

This year’s conference, featuring the theme of “Dream Out Loud", will be held May 6-8, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach in Newport Beach, Calif.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Insurer Report Card Survey Deadline Coming Up

Time is running out for collision repairers to grade the performance of auto insurers in their state.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC to Host Three Golf Fundraisers in 2024

The NABC Changing and Saving Lives golf fundraisers provide an opportunity to join industry colleagues and customers for great golf and support the NABC.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BodyShop Business Honors Thomas Baunach with National Award

BodyShop Business recently recognized Thomas Baunach, an ASE-certified collision technician from Bethlehem, Pa., with the 2023 BodyShop Business/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year award.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Are You the Oldest Body Shop in America?

We’re looking for the oldest auto body shop in America. Is it you?

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

ASE Touts Benefits of Entry-Level Certification for Employers

ASE Entry Level certification gives employers confidence that they’re hiring individuals with the knowledge and ability to become high-performing employees.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS Updates BOT Estimating Tool

Shop managers can now better maximize usage and benefits from the estimate analysis tool.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NORTHEAST 2024 Attendee Badge Registration Now Open

Individuals can now start registering for the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show to be held March 15-17, 2024 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ProColor Collision Adds Two New Locations in Houston

ProColor Collision announced that two new ProColor Collision locations in Houston are the latest to join ProColor Collision’s growing family of collision repair facilities in the U.S.  

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers