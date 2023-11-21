Nominations Open for 6th Annual Techs Rock Awards

TechForce Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to championing the technician workforce, has joined forces with Mecum Auctions to announce the opening of nominations for the 6th Annual Techs Rock Awards. This year, the awards will honor both working and aspiring student technicians, marking a significant milestone in the program’s history. Nominations are now being accepted until Jan. 14, 2024 at TechForce.org/TechsRock.

The Techs Rock Awards will recognize outstanding students and professional technicians in five categories:

Automotive & Motorsports

Diesel

Collision

Restoration & Welding

Aviation, Motorcycle & Marine

Evolving Technologies

Category winners will go on to compete in a public vote, with one student and one professional tech grand prize winner to each receive a trip to Glendale, Ariz., to enjoy Mecum Auction Glendale and meet and be honored by industry leaders at TechForce’s National Partner Summit.

“Mecum Auctions is thrilled to be part of this initiative during a time when there is a growing public interest in high-tech, hands-on technical careers,” said David Magers, CEO of Mecum Auctions.

TechForce established the Techs Rock Awards to honor the dedication and passion for the profession demonstrated by aspiring and working technicians. These individuals serve as true role models, inspiring the next generation of tech enthusiasts.

“The Techs Rock Awards are special because they celebrate those committed to keeping America rolling,” said Jennifer Maher, CEO of TechForce Foundation. “We need skilled technicians so that our cars start, airplanes fly and trucks move. After five years of honoring students and technicians separately, the 6th Annual Techs Rock Awards are the greatest opportunity yet for the industry to recognize their workforce of today and tomorrow.”

Since its inception in 2018, the Techs Rock Awards have recognized 75 technicians and technician students, providing over $131,000 in scholarships and prizes. This program has been instrumental in promoting the importance of technical education and highlighting the immense value that skilled technicians bring to our world.

“Your nomination matters,” Maher said. “By submitting a nomination, your institution demonstrates a dedication to your industry’s excellence and growth, elevates your brand to align with excellence and innovation, and helps foster a culture of appreciation and motivation within your institution and industry.”

Nominations for the 6th Annual Techs Rock Awards are now open until Jan. 14, 2024. Eligible nominees include professional transportation technicians and technical students studying or working in any of the award categories.

To learn more about the nomination process and to submit a nomination for yourself or someone you know, visit TechForce.org/TechsRock.