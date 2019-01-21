Body Shop Business
Juveniles Play Demolition Derby with Dealer’s Cars, Causing $800,000 in Damages

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Fox News recently reported that four juveniles decided to play demolition derby at a Houston-area CarMax, causing $800,000 in damages by breaking into various vehicles and crashing them into more than 20 cars.

The vehicles included a Ford Mustang, a Porsche sports coupe and a Dodge Challenger, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Police were called to the scene and the four juveniles, identified only as male, escaped on foot but were later captured after police set up a perimeter.

In a Facebook post, Constable Mark Herman provided an update, stating, “All four juveniles were arrested and booked into the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center, charged with 1st Degree Felony Criminal Mischief.”

