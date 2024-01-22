 Kaizen Glass Solutions Training Program Accredited by AGSC

By Jason Stahl

Kaizen Glass Solutions announced that its auto glass training program has been granted accreditation by the Auto Glass Safety Council (AGSC).

This recognition is a testament to the quality of the program, which is specifically designed to equip technicians, entrepreneurs and owners with the necessary skills to perform quality work in accordance with the ANSI/AGRSS and Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

The five-day program provides comprehensive coverage of all aspects of auto glass removal, replacement, repair and calibration while focusing on precise and accurate workmanship, which is critical for passenger safety. The program is taught by industry-recognized instructors and offers a hands-on approach to learning. Participants will receive two urethane certifications and advanced skills that they can apply in their respective careers.

“I am thrilled that we can offer an accredited program to body shops and glass professionals to ensure auto glass technicians maintain a high level of professionalism and remove and replace auto glass properly,” said Shauna Davis, president of Kaizen Glass Solutions. “Our program is designed to provide students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the industry.”

AGSC accreditation is a testament to Kaizen Glass Solutions’ commitment to promoting continuous improvement and positive change in the automotive service industry. The company has extensive experience in its network of instructors and partners, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking to advance their auto glass removal, replacement, repair and calibration skills.

For more information about Kaizen Glass Solutions’ auto glass training program, visit kaizenglasssolutions.com.

