 Kent Automotive Becomes Exclusive Distributor of 4Plastic Repair

Kent Automotive has been named the exclusive distributor of 4Plastic supplies and tools in the U.S. and Canada. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Kent Automotive, a leading distributor of high-performance products and inventory management solutions, has been named the exclusive distributor of 4Plastic supplies and tools in the U.S. and Canada. 

Kent’s 4Plastic repair system provides automotive plastic repair products for the collision industry that are engineered specifically for today’s OEM plastic parts and deliver high surface coverage that can replicate most textured finishes. The 4Plastic refinishing system is a unique end-to-end solution that enables body shops to repair damaged textured surfaces that formerly had to be replaced. 

“Now available exclusively from Kent Automotive, 4Plastic Automotive Repairs systems allow collision shops to increase profits while reducing total cost of repair — which is a key metric for insurance relationships,” said Dan Ritchie, market segment manager, Kent Automotive. 

In addition to higher profit potential, the 4Plastic texture refinishing system reduces cycle time on plastic repairs and lowers repair costs. Additionally, it increases the number of repair (versus replace) jobs for body shops on textured products, resulting in an environmentally friendly solution that doesn’t contribute to plastic landfill waste. 

Made in the U.S., the 4Plastic repair system includes an adhesion promoter, plastic primer, texture coat and texture activator. To order, contact your Kent Automotive rep or visit Kent-Automotive.com.

