LKQ Corp. Opens New North American Headquarters in Nashville

LKQ Corp. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Dec. 17, officially opening the doors to its new North American headquarters in Antioch, a suburb of Nashville.

“We are very excited to have a beautiful, state-of-the-art facility encompassing over 102,000 square feet, where we will bring together all of our centralized operations and over 700 employees under one roof,” said Justin Jude, president, North American Wholesale Operations, LKQ. “We know it will help us better serve our sales branches, our aftermarket and recycled parts facilities, and most importantly, our customers.

“We greatly appreciate the efforts and support of the City of Nashville, Davidson County and the State of Tennessee in allowing us to maintain our presence in the area for many years to come.”