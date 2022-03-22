 Maaco Earns Top Honors at 2021 Charlotte American Advertising Awards
Maaco Earns Top Honors at 2021 Charlotte American Advertising Awards

Consolidators

Maaco Earns Top Honors at 2021 Charlotte American Advertising Awards

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Maaco announced it has taken home 10 awards for the 2021 Charlotte American Advertising Awards.

Winners of the 2021 Charlotte American Advertising Awards received these trophies

In 2021, Maaco launched its national integrated advertising campaign, “The Upside of Uh-Ohs,” developed in partnership with Mythic, a full-service agency in Charlotte, N.C. The campaign kicks off with a musically driven TV spot directed by Grammy award-winner Joseph Kahn that refreshes the iconic brand tagline, “Uh-Oh, Better Get Maaco.” The creative campaign is rooted in Maaco’s 50-year reputation as the one to call whenever it’s time for a fresh paint job or when life inevitably brings its dents, dings and scratches.

“Maaco owners across North America have driven our brand’s reliable reputation because of their ability to relieve the inevitable stress that comes from automotive damage,” said Hannah Whitesides, vice president of marketing for Maaco. “This campaign pays homage to our beginnings, and we are thrilled that is was lauded by the renowned American Advertising Federation.”

The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition. The mission of the awards competition is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising. At the American Advertising Awards in Charlotte, Maaco’s “The Upside of Uh-Ohs” campaign took home the following accolades:

Elements of Advertising

  • Gold in Film & Video with CGI for Brand Anthem
  • Gold in Sound with Music with Lyrics – Brand Anthem
  • Silver in Copywriting for Brand Anthem
  • Silver in Film & Video with Cinematography – Brand Anthem
  • Silver in Film & Video with Video Editing for Brand Anthem

Film, Video and Sound

  • Silver in Regional/National Radio Commercial :30 Seconds or More
  • Silver in Regional/National Television Commercial – Paint Video
  • Silver in Regional/National Television Commercial – Collision Video
  • Silver in Regional/National Television Commercial – Brand Anthem
  • Silver in Regional/National Television Commercial Campaign for Brand Anthem

“This project was a labor of love as we wanted to do both our brand and franchise family justice in all the materials we developed,” said Whitesides. “This year’s awards saw over 300 entries, the most since 2015, so we’re deeply honored that we took home multiple awards amongst some of the industry’s best.”

