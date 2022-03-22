Maaco Earns Top Honors at 2021 Charlotte American Advertising Awards

Click Here to Read More

Winners of the 2021 Charlotte American Advertising Awards received these trophies

In 2021, Maaco launched its national integrated advertising campaign, “The Upside of Uh-Ohs,” developed in partnership with Mythic, a full-service agency in Charlotte, N.C. The campaign kicks off with a musically driven TV spot directed by Grammy award-winner Joseph Kahn that refreshes the iconic brand tagline, “Uh-Oh, Better Get Maaco.” The creative campaign is rooted in Maaco’s 50-year reputation as the one to call whenever it’s time for a fresh paint job or when life inevitably brings its dents, dings and scratches.

“Maaco owners across North America have driven our brand’s reliable reputation because of their ability to relieve the inevitable stress that comes from automotive damage,” said Hannah Whitesides, vice president of marketing for Maaco. “This campaign pays homage to our beginnings, and we are thrilled that is was lauded by the renowned American Advertising Federation.”